Paris, Amsterdam, April 4, 2022

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell Gera Arcaden in Germany for €116 Mn

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announces an agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of Gera Arcaden, in Germany, for an agreed Total Acquisition Cost of €116 Mn (at 100%, URW share 51%), which represents a premium to the last appraised value.

The transaction is expected to complete in Q2-2022, subject to standard closing conditions.

Gera Arcaden is an 38,300 sqm shopping centre, including offices, located in the city centre of Gera.

URW also entered into a management contract and will continue the asset and property management of the centre through its German third-party asset management business.

