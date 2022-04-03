Inverse Protocol Introduces a New Paying Staking Platform in the DeFi Space

Frankfurt, Germany, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inverse Protocol announced that it has the most popular and high paying staking and auto compounding protocol in the digital finance space, find more about the APY on the website. The company that focuses on DeFi innovation and creates benefits and value for INVERSE token holders stressed that it aims to improve financial freedom in the rapidly expanding fintech world.
To reach the milestone, Inverse Protocol has laid the groundwork for everyone to engage in staking and be rewarded every 15 minutes. Because of its high staking performance, the company said it is proud in being one-of-a-kind and go-to-place for crypto staking.
Furthermore, the Inverse Protocol Smart Contract provides the INVERSE token with automatic staking and compounding features, as well as the market's highest fixed APY of about 400,000.00 percent for the first 12 months, according to the developers.
In addition, the team also confirmed that their automatic token burn system known as "The Fire Pit," is one of the most intriguing aspects of the Inverse Protocol. It prevents the circulating supply from becoming uncontrollable. Also, the Fire Pit consumes 2.5% of every INVERSE Token market sale, all of which are burned in the same transaction.
The INVERSE token is fully supported by the founders of Safechaintoken — a startup that has already surpassed 30 times its presale price after only one month. The founders have been doxxed and have gone through a KYC process with Solidproof and Pinksale.
Both projects will be managed by the founders, who will market them together. The INVERSE coin has the potential to become the most widely accepted auto staking and compounding protocol in existence, thanks to the founders' experience and understanding.
Contact Information :
Contact Person : Fabian Wunn
Company : Inverse Protocol
Email : admin@inverse-protocol.com
