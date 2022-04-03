CBS SPORTS DONATES $100,000 to UNCF During INAUGURAL HBCU ALL-STAR GAME

Washington, D.C., April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today is announcing CBS Sports is renewing its UNCF scholarship by donating $100,000 for scholarships for rising juniors attending a UNCF-member institution or other four-year accredited historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Eligible students must have demonstrated an interest in media, entertainment and sports as well as exemplify strong leadership abilities.

A special check presentation will be made during the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game on Sunday, April 3 in New Orleans at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena.

Harold Bryant, executive producer and executive vice president, Production, CBS Sports is presenting the $100,000 donation to Therese Badon, vice president, Development, Southern Region, UNCF.

"We are so appreciative that CBS Sports is renewing its commitment to HBCUs and helping deserving students overcome financial burdens through scholarships to live their dreams of going to and through college," said Therese Badon, vice president, Development, Southern Region, UNCF.

"This is a continuation of an outstanding relationship between UNCF and CBS Sports that will benefit UNCF's mission to help HBCUs to punch above their weight in providing their students with the resources and tools they will need to be successful in their educational and career endeavors," said Badon.

"We are proud to support the UNCF, offering scholarships to HBCU students as we help cultivate the next generation of leaders," said Bryant. "CBS Sports is steadfast in our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and creating opportunities and exposure for HBCU students, whether through these scholarships, our dedicated internships or today's showcase of the HBCU All-Stars, which provides a national platform to celebrate and honor the rich history, tradition and contributions of HBCUs to college basketball."

The donation is a part of CBS Sports and Paramount Global's ongoing commitment to HBCUs. In addition to the annual scholarship fund and the support of the HBCU All-Star game, the company has internship opportunities dedicated to HBCU students. The CBS Sports Scholarship will launch this Spring. To learn more, visit uncf.org/scholarships.

The inaugural HBCU All-Stars game is showcasing the nation's top 24 players in the country from 48 HBCUs, including UNCF-member institutions, Benedict College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Livingstone College, Miles College and Morehouse College and airs live today at 4:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream on Paramount+.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

