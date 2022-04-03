InterCure to Announce Q4 & Year-End 2021 Financial Results on April 4, 2022

Will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before market open on Monday, April 4, 2022
Webcast scheduled for same day at 8:30am ET
NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. INCR INCR INCR (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2021 before financial markets open on April 4, 2022.
InterCure executives will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.
To access the conference call, United States participants please dial (844) 310-5056, or for international callers, 1-706-679-4749. Conference ID: 5661207.
Participants can access the live webcast through the following link:
https://bit.ly/37N92wN
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the ‘Events and Presentations' section of the InterCure website at http://www.intercure.co.
About InterCure (dba Canndoc)
InterCure (dba Canndoc) INCR INCR INCR is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.
For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.
Contact:
InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@intercure.co
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.