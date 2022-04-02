Sonrisa Italiana is Changing the Narratives of the Dental Industry with its Exclusive and Satisfactory Customer Services

Sonrisa Italiana is a new era of dentistry, technology is their ally, and their team will ensure that their clients live an unforgettable experience. They make their clients Smile with no worries because the smile is a lifestyle.

Barranquilla, Columbia – (Newscall PR - April 02, 2022) – Sonrisa Italiana is a dental clinic in Columbia run by a world-renowned and award-winning cosmetic dental surgeon Dr. Daniel Zabaleta. The clinic offers dental treatments with advanced technologies, and their professional team of experts makes sure their clients go with a smile.

According to the founder, a world-renowned dentist, Dr. Zabaleta believes that a smile is not just a movement of lips but a lifestyle.

Within the last 16 years of his career, Dr. Zabaleta has mastered the redesigned approach to traditional veneers-- turning chunky and bulky fake teeth into the natural-looking smile of everyone's dreams. Now, around 50,000 procedures later, he is one of the world's most sought-after physicians in dentistry.

Dr. Daniel Zabaleta

Dr. Zabaleta gained his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree at the Fundación Universitaria San Martin in Baranquilla, Colombia. He proceeded by completing his general residency at the Hospital Eduardo Arrendondo. After successfully graduating, he gained three post-graduate degrees in Cosmetic Dentistry and Prosthodontics. Dr. Zabaleta has also received several internationally recognized certificates, such as the "Essentials for the Esthetic Dentist" certificate from New York University.

In a recent development, he founded the Daniel Zabaleta Institute. He invites dentists worldwide to fulfill clinical residencies, learn theoretical and practical coursework, and conduct industry-changing research. The seminar's end goal is to keep doctors at the forefront of new concepts in esthetic dentistry while providing top-notch, hands-on skills set for its incoming students. The seminar has traveled to over ten countries and has certified over 800 students worldwide.

In October 2021, Dr. Daniel Zabaleta was awarded the Order of the Democracy of Simón Bolívar from the Congress of the Republic of Colombia. The award is given to individuals who practice outstanding merit that directly contributes to strengthening the economic, social, and cultural order on a global basis. As a winning recipient, Dr. Daniel Zabaleta will now be a name forever recognized in Colombian history.

Dr. Zabaleta continues to expand his horizons. Although his home office of Sonrisa Italiana is located in Barranquilla, Colombia, he plans to extend his offices into Medellin and Cartagena by mid-2022. He is now also offering franchise opportunities globally for Sonrisa Italiana.

To read more about Dr. Daniel Zabaleta's history, career, and list of offered services, visit https://sonrisasitalianas.com/. Interested clients can also follow his work on Instagram at @sonrisaitaliana.

