GEMS Esports 3.0 Platform Successfully Raises 5,000,000 USDT

Victoria, Seychelles, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMS, an Esports 3.0 aggregator Platform that combines the elements of GameFi, Esports, Metaverse and SocialFi (GEMS) , is set to launch in Q2 2022. The GEMS Esports aggregator platform has successfully raised 5,000,000 USDT, and has acquired support from 30+ venture capitals, and 45+ ecosystem and solution partners, including, but not limited to heavyweight GameFi leaders such as, Project Seed, FOTA, DreamQuest, World Overlay, Moon Ray, Starverse (AAA Games).

Forging the future of blockchain and Esports gaming, GEMS is bringing Esports 3.0 to the table. In the age of Esport 3.0, this is the first time that players get to own digital assets and have more say in the gaming community, and economy. Similar to Web 3, people can now read, write, and own the content, and fully immerse themselves in the gaming world.

According to Newswagg's research, the blockchain gaming industry had market revenue of US$321 million in 2020 with around 41.9 million gamers owning crypto. The combined blockchain and Esports market is facing exponential growth, where the blockchain Industry Is capitalizing on Esports. It is clear that times are changing, which is why GEMS is diving into different elements of blockchain and Esports, and becoming the pioneers and leaders of Esports 3.0.

"GEMS has the vision to create the next Esports ecosystem from online to offline jointly supported by LABS Group, Arena Esports Hotel, and Game One Inc. With this strong alliance, I am positive that GEMS is going to fulfill its goals and transform the world," said Andy Koh, CEO of GEMS.

More than 32 VCs have invested in GEMS Esports 3.0 platform currently, such as OIG, Gain Associates, Crypto Vietnam, Kenzo Ventures, Plutus.vc and many more. Over the past few months, GEMS has outreached 800K+ users and partnered with 30+ Blockchain and Esports associations and companies at C Suite level.

"I believe GEMS will fly to the moon once launched. It has everything needed to get started with blockchain. It is basically STEAM, but a blockchain version, plus a guild in an O2O economy/ sharing economy. We want to make crypto/ blockchain/ GameFi/ NFT available to everyone by setting a low entry fee and rental fee. GEMS is the most advanced ecosystem at the moment," Yuen Wong, Co-Founder of GEMS emphasized.

GEMS will integrate an online system with an offline presence. Online refers to the GEMS platform, while offline refers to their hotel network across Asia, with Southeast Asia as the initial stepping stone. With an ambitious goal to own 50 hotel touchpoints in three years, players can gather teams and battle in competitions in Esports and GameFi tournaments.

Shaping the future of the gaming industry, GEMS' 5 core business pillars include NFT Marketplace and DeFi Union that introduce multiple payment models and loans to make expensive NFTs available for everyone; A FanFi Studio that has a comprehensive system to recruit, train, and empower aspiring GameFi gamers, influencers, and streamers; A DAO Guild that offers gamers an opportunity to become guild trainers, team up with others, and create an in-game community; last but not least a Play-to-Earn Arena that allows players to gather online to play, and form teams and battle with others in competitions.

ABOUT GEMS

GEMS stands for GameFi, Esports, Metaverse and SocialFi.

Proudly presenting Esports 3.0, GEMS is an Esports 3.0 Aggregator Platform within a unique O2O (online-to-offline) Ecosystem. Our one-of-a-kind ecosystem is designed to be the ultimate, one-stop GameFi destination, allowing crypto and Esports gamers to learn, connect, and immerse themselves in different metaverses and GameFi worlds via online and offline touchpoints.

