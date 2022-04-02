Canadian Gaming Association Celebrates Launch of Ontario's iGaming Market

TORONTO, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), in partnership with the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, will be gathering with representatives from Ontario's iGaming industry to celebrate the launch of Ontario's regulated iGaming market at the TSX Market Centre on April 4 at 8:30am.
Speakers include:
- Paul Burns, President & CEO, CGA
- Dave Forestell, Chair, iGaming Ontario
- Jordan Gnat, CEO, Playmaker Capital
- John Levy, CEO, theScore Inc.
- Steven Salz, CEO, Rivalry
This event will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/3LjQVclHzb4. Media are welcome to attend.
|What:
|Launch of Ontario's iGaming Market
|Where:
|TSX Market Centre, 125 Adelaide Street, Toronto
|When:
|April 4, 2022, from 8:30am – 9:30am ET
About the Canadian Gaming Association
The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry. The association's mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.
For further information please contact:
Paul Burns, Canadian Gaming Association
(416) 579-3922
pburns@canadiangaming.ca
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.