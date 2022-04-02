A well-known entrepreneur introduces a coaching firm that is helping hundreds of businesses in marketing their brands on TikTok

Toronto, Canada, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Samantha Vlasceaunu is proud to introduce her exclusive coaching services, which are changing the way businesses and brands approach marketing. Sam, also known as the TikTok Coach, teaches clients how to "Think Big. Think Engagement. Think TikTok." Her mission is to help brands and businesses grow on TikTok. Businesses can increase their visibility on the platform and convert viewers and followers into paying customers by creating engaging video content. Sam's guidance, strategy, and advice provide her coaching clients with all the tools they need to make TikTok work for them.
As the TikTok Coach, Sam advises businesses and brands on how to use TikTok to increase brand awareness and use the platform as a lead generation tool to help them grow their business. Furthermore, she assists businesses that are tired of competing in a saturated market like Instagram and Facebook, frustrated with the low returns on advertising dollars spent, and looking for a way to get their content seen by their target audience. Her program is built around four pillars:
1. Understanding how TikTok works and understanding how it can work for businesses
2. Understanding who you want to attract and build a consistent brand on TikTok
3. Creating attractive content that builds demand for your products/ services
4. Funneling your audience off TikTok with the right conversion system in place
Whether an individual or business is looking for group coaching or exclusive one-on-ones, Sam offers a variety of packages that can help a brand maximize TikTok for their business.
As Sam puts it, "I want to create an opportunity for those wanting to be seen as a thought leader get the exposure they are looking for. I want to change how large brands are marketing and showing up more authentically using TikTok. I want brands to show their fun, creative yet educational side. I want you to show up on video marketing because, at the end of the day, video converts 88% higher than any other channel. You want more dream clients, then you need to get on TikTok today!"
About Samantha Vlasceaunu: Samantha is a wife, a mother, entrepreneur, and business expert with over ten years of experience as an operational consultant. she brings to her coaching business a wealth of knowledge and experience. When the pandemic forced her to pivot, Sam discovered TikTok. She also discovered an untapped market and an innate ability to create a return on investment for any business willing to explore the platform to market a brand. As a result, Sam's customized coaching program is providing the apparatus for brands to create effective marketing campaigns. Sam started the TikTok Coach business in Jan 2021 and has helped over 200+ companies in one year and is acclaimed as one of Canada's top TikTok coaches according to Disrupt magazine.
CONTACT: To learn more about Samantha Vlasceaunu, The TikTok Coach sessions, or to arrange an interview for a story, please contact us.
Website: https://www.thetiktokcoach.ca/
Email Address: Samantha@thetiktokcoach.ca
Social Media: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetiktokcoachsamv
https://www.instagram.com/thetiktokcoach/
