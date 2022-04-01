Blagden Alley Naylor Court Association Responds to Media Coverage Regarding Incident Allegedly Involving Eighteenth Street Lounge Owner

WASHINGTON, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blagden Alley Naylor Court Association (BANCA) issued the following statement regarding the Washingtonian's coverage of Eighteenth Street Lounge's owner and Blagden Alley Naylor Court:

"We remain deeply disturbed by the events which allegedly unfolded on the night of March 21, 2022. Any form of aggression towards our residents is unacceptable and we condemn any form of physical violence in the strongest words possible.

All allegations and evidence of criminal behavior must be immediately and thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The relevant authorities and the ABC Board have been notified.

The Blagden Alley Naylor Court neighborhood is highly diverse, and we stand behind every one of our residents and especially those volunteers who came forward to negotiate the Eighteenth Street Lounge alcohol license on our community's behalf.

BANCA calls upon Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, and Councilmember Robert White to immediately establish a special task force and work directly and actively with BANCA to safeguard the residential use of the Blagden Alley Naylor Court Historic District—a policy already required by law."[1]

The Blagden Alley Naylor Court Association (BANCA) is a citizen's association established in 1985. Its members reside in and around the alleys. Our mission is to advance responsible historic neighborhood stewardship, empower the community, and honor the character of the alleys and their complicated past. BANCA endeavors to embed racial equity, inclusion, and opportunity in every aspect of neighborhood development. Our vision is for the alleys to never be in jeopardy; to always be preserved as a sanctuary offering a level of vibrancy for residents and tourists alike to connect, respect, and reflect upon the alley's profound African American history—a moving story of struggle, survival, and success. These alleys are the heart of our broader Logan/Shaw/Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhoods and precious to many in the District, the country, and around the world. Please visit: www.myblagdennaylor.org

[1] D.C. Mun. Regs. tit. 10 § A2111 "2111.8 Policy NNW-2.1.4: Blagden Alley "…Appropriate measures should be taken to safeguard existing residential uses..."

