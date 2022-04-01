Trisura Advances ESG Goals by Linking Credit Facility to Targets around Responsible Investment

- The transaction marks a new milestone in the market as the first Canadian insurer to link its credit facility margins to sustainability targets
- Trisura worked closely with BMO Capital Markets who acted as the Sustainability Structuring Agent to align the company's credit facility with Trisura's commitment to advancing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration
TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") TSU, a leading specialty insurance provider, has announced the closing of its sustainability-linked credit facility. As a first of its kind for insurers in Canada, the sustainability-linked loan is linked to Trisura's ambition to further incorporate ESG considerations into its investment activities. The structure introduces an incentive mechanism tied to key performance indicators around Trisura's responsible activities, including disclosure.
David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer of Trisura Group, said: "The sustainability-linked credit facility underscores Trisura's commitment to responsible investing, which is aligned with its fiduciary responsibilities for delivering appropriate long-term investment performance. These efforts involve not only integrating ESG into our investment processes, but also enhancing our communication of key metrics and practices around ESG to Trisura's broader stakeholders."
"BMO is delighted to work with Trisura on its first sustainable finance transaction. Helping align the business's financing strategy with its ESG ambitions is part of our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good, in business and life, by being our clients' lead partner in their transition to a net-zero world," said Jonathan Hackett, Head, Sustainable Finance, BMO Capital Markets. "Sustainable lending continues to grow rapidly worldwide and in Canada, and BMO is proud to be the leading Canadian bank for SLL structuring."
About Trisura Group Ltd.
Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"), as well as Barbados ("Trisura International"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".
Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.