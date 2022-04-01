$SHOOT Token Seed Sale Continues to Make Waves, IDO and Staking Platform Demo Released

Luxembourg, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shootpad is elated and proud to announce that our Decentralized Multichain IDO Launchpad and Staking Platform Demo has been released as $SHOOT Token Seed Sale is still on going. The seed sale is an opportunity for early backers to purchase $SHOOT token at the cheapest price possible before its listing on major exchanges at a higher price.







Benefits of buying $SHOOT Token

Governance: $SHOOT holders will be granted the power to approve all Cardano projects submitted on our launchpad by means of governance effect. The higher the number of Tokens you have, the higher and stronger the weight of your decision in the Shootpad ecosystem governance.

Staking: $SHOOT holders will enjoy passive income as they can stake their tokens to earn Ada or earn more $SHOOT or both.

Trading: $SHOOT holders can trade shoot against USDT or ADA when listed on exchange.

Access to Metaverse: The users will have access to the best Metaverse projects on the cardano ecosystem just by holding $SHOOT

Access to Non fungible Tokens (NFT's): The users will be eligible to access special NFT skins and collectibles in the cardano ecosystem.

Liquidity Mining Program: Shootpad will be providing sufficient liquidity on DEX after the public sale.

In order to participate in the Seed Sale, visit this link: https://sale.shootpad.io/



About ShootPad

Shootpad is a decentralized accelerator and incubation platform connecting early stage innovators and projects with our community of investors.

$SHOOT Token Seed Sale details

Seed sale allocation: 76,000,000

Seed sale price: 1 ADA = 570 $SHOOT Tokens

Minimum Buy Amount: 100 ADA

Maximum Buy Amount: 10,000 ADA

Note: Any amount below the minimum will be lost or result in not receiving the tokens.

How To Buy $SHOOT Tokens

Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to your Cardano wallet.

Step 2: Visit the $SHOOT Token Sale Page here https://sale.shootpad.io/ and send your ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3: $SHOOT tokens will be sent to the wallet address used in participating in the Seed Sale.

NOTE:

SHOOT Tokens will be sent to your wallet immediately after the blockchain confirms your transaction.

You must send the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $SHOOT Token.

ABOUT SHOOTPAD.IO

SHOOTPAD View Hundreds of Cardano Native Token Seed Sale, pre sale and Public Sale powered by the utility token $SHOOT.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shootpad_io



Telegram Group: https://t.me/shootpad_io



Medium: https://shootpad-io.medium.com/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shootpad.io/



Contact Info: Organization: Shootpad Name: Jasper Liam Contact Email: liam (at) shootpad.io Website: https://shootpad.io