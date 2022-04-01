Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce First Quarter Earnings Results April 28, 2022

STUART, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF, a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release first quarter 2022 results on April 28th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast's earnings results at the company's website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page by selecting "Press Releases" under the heading "News/Events."



Seacoast will host a conference call April 29th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the first quarter 2022 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (866) 374-5140 (passcode: 9139 5012; host: Charles Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of April 29th, by clicking here and using the passcode EV00133935.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of April 29th, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about the Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey Dexter

Chief Financial Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 403-0461