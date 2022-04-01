GRAY CLOSES ITS PURCHASE OF TELEMUNDO ATLANTA

ATLANTA, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") GTN today closed on its previously announced acquisition of WKTB-CD, which broadcasts top-tier Spanish and Korean broadcast networks, including Telemundo and which ultimately serves the fastest growing minority groups in Atlanta with a reach of over one million viewers. The purchase also included sister company Surge Digital Media, a full-service, boutique digital agency that excels at multi-cultural, multi-lingual marketing and video production.
Concurrent with the closing, the station's former owners joined Gray Television along with the rest of the station and Surge Digital employees. Susan Sim Oh is now Gray's Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Telemundo Station Group. In this new role, she will guide strategy, multi-platform operations, and expansion across the nation for Gray's Telemundo Station Group, which currently comprises 12 markets, seven of which are located in Texas. Coline Sim is now Gray's Director of Telemundo Atlanta Operations, through which he will continue to oversee the operations of WKTB in conjunction with the station's Vice President and General Manager, Maria Bastidas.
About Gray:
Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.
# # #
Contacts: Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333 Susan Sim Oh, Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Telemundo Station Group, 404-388-6560.
