CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB, the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. E.T. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, April 18, 2022.
To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 621-5851 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide conference number 6954906. International callers should dial +1 (470) 495-9492 and enter the same conference number.
The event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/moxcfams. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.
For those unable to join the event, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and provide conference number 6954906, passcode 9067. International callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the same confirmation number. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company's website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.
ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.
Investor Contact
Heather Worley | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
214.676.4666 | heather@crossfirst.com
