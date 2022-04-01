oXYGen Financial Opens New Location in Minneapolis/St. Paul - NouaChi Vang Will Be Managing Director

MINNEAPOLIS, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers of Generation X and Y financial services, is opening another new location in Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN. oXYGen Financial has six locations, with two additional locations coming soon, and has more than 1.9 billion dollars under advisement across its offices.

The newest location, to be managed by seasoned financial advisor NouaChi Vang, is the latest branch location opened by oXYGen Financial. Vang explained her rationale for partnering with oXYGen Financial. She says, "I wanted to partner with an organization that would give me independence, autonomy, and the technology I would need to provide the best comprehensive financial planning and advice solutions available in the industry."

NouaChi's decision to go with oXYGen also stemmed from the brand's culture of inclusivity. She stated that she was impressed by the range of diversity and inclusion on the team and wanted to be a part of an organization that has these shared values in common with her.

NouaChi Vang specializes in a wide variety of financial services and states that she can advise "anyone who needs help with personal finances, whether it's budgeting, investment management, prioritizing savings toward a dream, goal or purpose." NouaChi articulates that "everyone at some point in time and someplace in life will either lack the experiences, time, or discipline to move forward and I want to be there to help them through and toward their best financial life."

When asked what groups of people she is most passionate about advising, NouaChi pinpoints her ideal clients as people who "want to live their best life and realized that time is the most valuable asset and want to leverage [her] expertise and experience to help set them up for long term financial success."

"We are excited to have NouaChi and her team join oXYGen Financial," said Ted Jenkin, CEO and Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial. "We are continuously looking for talented financial advisors who can help more clients breathe easier® about life. While many companies still push proprietary products, we embrace the idea of being a true fiduciary through a high-tech and high-touch approach."

oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families, including a budgetologist to help businesses and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

"We are excited to add oXYGen to the dynamic Minneapolis/St. Paul landscape. Our goal is for oXYGen Financial to become a financial hub of commerce and community for residents and businesses who live and work here."

oXYGen Financial was co-founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 1.9 billion AUA. oXYGen is routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal and other publications. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to oXYGen Financial or oXYGen Financial Minneapolis/St. Paul locally in Minnesota.

For Information: www.oxygenfinancial.com

Contact: Ted Jenkin 800-355-9318

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.