ACI On Behalf of USMJ, PURA and PJET Applaud Marijuana Legalization Is Approved In House Vote

Dallas, Texas, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACI Conglomerated, the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ, Puration, Inc. PURA and Priority Aviation, Inc. PJET today expressed further optimism for the potential impact of federal marijuana legalization on the three holdings as the House today approved marijuana legalization.
House lawmakers voted to pass the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE Act that would remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances.
"The House approval today of the MORE Act is a substantial first step toward what I have said before could be a game changer for USMJ, PURA and PJET," said Steven Rash, Chairman of ACI Conglomerated and the CEO of USMJ. "Investment and financing of all three companies is complicated by the current federal prohibition of cannabis. Legalization would open all three companies to new resources that could drive exponential growth."
USMJ is a cannabis ecommerce company marketing their own, and third-party cannabis related products. PURA is industrial hemp sector co-op. PJET is a former cannabis sector company recently shifting into the student life sector but impacted by both its cannabis history and relationship with USMJ and PURA.
Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.
Contact:
ACI Conglomerated
Steven Rash
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350
