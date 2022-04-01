Metaverse protocol Caduceus closes $4M Series A investment round

London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caduceus, the world's first metaverse protocol with decentralized edge rendering, designed to provide the infrastructure layer for metaverse development, has raised $4 million in an over-subscribed Series A round jointly led by Susquehanna International Group, the leading trading and technology firm founded by Jeff Yass, and BlockFills, the world leading market disruptive technology firm dedicated to cryptocurrency.
Other lead investors in the round included Bin Zayed Group, Qredo, TokenInsight, Nukkleus, Europe's leading digital asset execution platform Digital RFQ and Luna Venture Capital. Celebrity investment comes in the form of soccer legend, ex-England and Chelsea Football Club captain John Terry.
The funds will help the future development of decentralized rendering and edge cloud computing as part of the Caduceus Metaverse Protocol.
Tim Bullman, co-founder of Caduceus, said, "We are delighted that investors have recognized the value of the Caduceus Metaverse Protocol layer-1 blockchain, which is dedicated to the production of an infrastructure layer to enable industry-wide metaverse development.
"Caduceus is developing a suite of developer toolkits and hardware solutions that create a rich environment for metaverse development, enabling the building, financing, and cross-chain portability of 3D worlds and digital assets from metaverse to metaverse — all from a decentralized, fully modular, open access blockchain with lower transaction costs, higher speeds and greater security than any other public blockchain — and we are pleased to see the investment community recognizing the huge potential of this ground-breaking technology."
Caduceus is a developer-friendly, easy-to-use underlying public chain platform that comes with its own complete set of development tools.
"Caduceus is the home of the future," said Bullman. "A place to develop everything the metaverse has to offer — in finance, in commerce, in creativity and for businesses as yet undreamed of — and this successful investment round propels us a step closer to enabling the building of that future on the Caduceus blockchain."
About Caduceus
Caduceus is an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralized digital world. Caduceus utilizes decentralized rendering and edge computing along with extended-reality technology to bring developers, creators, and users an unrivaled metaverse experience.
Founded and developed by a group of international investors and blockchain experts, Caduceus has brought together a range of talent to oversee this ambitious project.
To learn more about Caduceus, visit its:
Attachment
Full Name: Nicolas Rabener Company: Caduceus Foundation Phone Number: 02071934044 Website: https://www.caduceus.foundation Email : nicolas.rabener@jackdawcapital.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.