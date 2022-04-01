Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended January 2, 2022

SARASOTA, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. UNIR today reported financial results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 2, 2022.



Financial Summary

Net Sales increased 19.1% to $71,704,995 versus prior year of $60,218,355

Net Loss of $1,702,378 versus prior year net loss of $1,223,626

Earnings Per Common Share of $0.61 versus prior year Loss Per Common Share of $(1.19); Fiscal 2021 included extinguishment of preferred stock dividend



Overview

Fiscal 2021 represented somewhat of a return to normalcy versus Fiscal 2020 which was constrained by the Covid-19 pandemic for a large part of the year. To be sure, Fiscal 2021 was no "walk in the park" as we fought, and continue to fight, supply issues and rampant cost escalation. The supply constraints and price increases in raw materials weighed heavily on Gross Profit margins which fell in 2021 as compared to the prior year. To offset the constant rise in raw material costs in 2021, we raised prices a number of times particularly in the back half of the year. The timing of such increases will delay some of the benefit until the first half of Fiscal 2022. The price increases to date have been accepted by customers and have not had a negative effect on volume.

As we look to Fiscal 2022, we expect that the first half of the year will remain uncertain as to raw material price increases and supply constraints, but we have done a good job of maintaining production continuity and remain optimistic that we will be able to source product. However, we believe that we will be under pressure for the foreseeable future with raw material price increases and production delays experienced by our customers in the automotive industry mainly due to their supply chain issues with microchips.

Net Sales

Net Sales in Fiscal 2021 increased 19.1% to $71,704,995 versus $60,218,355 in Fiscal 2020. Both of our major business sectors contributed strong double digit increases versus the prior year. Our Automotive sector, which represented 58.8% of total Net Sales, increased 17.5% versus last year and our Industrial sector, representing 41.2% of overall Net Sales, increased 21.4%.

Of our total Net Sales, approximately 51.9% was in North America in Fiscal 2021 with the remaining 48.1% primarily in Europe. These geographic areas recorded double digit increases versus the prior year.

The Automotive sector, though up significantly in Fiscal 2021, is still reeling from production stops and starts at our OEM customers due to supply shortages. This may be a headwind for all of Fiscal 2022 as shortages of supplies to this industry have not abated.

The Industrial sector is expected to continue to experience growth in Fiscal 2022. As pandemic restrictions continue to be eased, we should benefit from increased sales to the restaurant, hospitality and physical fitness industries. In addition, we and our customers that manufacture off-road equipment should benefit as the United States rebuilds its infrastructure. Continued increases in raw material prices could somewhat temper growth expectations.

Net Loss

Net Loss in Fiscal 2021 was $1,702,378 versus $1,223,626 in Fiscal 2020. The increase in Net Sales combined with a decline in General and Administrative expenses were the principal reasons for a decline in Operating Loss for the year, but a non-recurring, non-cash tax provision adjustment resulted in a significant tax expense for Fiscal 2021 versus a tax benefit in the prior year. Comparing the operational performance, the prior year was negatively impacted by a non-recurring outside services charge which accounted for most of the year-to-year reduction in General and Administrative expenses. Noteworthy is that the lower Operating Loss was achieved despite pressure on Gross Profit margins which declined to 12.4% versus 12.9% in Fiscal 2020. We increased prices a number of times during the year, particularly in the fourth quarter, which should help close the year-to-year gap in margins as we move into Fiscal 2022. However, as we previously mentioned, raw material cost increases have not abated for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. We are constantly monitoring overall supply issues and its impact on margins.

Net Income/ (Loss) Allocable to Common Shareholders

Net Income (Loss) Allocable to Common Shareholders was income of $2,275,480 or $0.61 per common share versus a loss of ($4,433,467) or ($1.19) per common share. Quarterly preferred dividends were accrued but payments were deferred beginning with the three months ended December 29, 2019 through the three months ended October 3, 2021. During the third quarter of Fiscal 2021, the owners of the preferred shares agreed to an amendment to the documents that govern the dividends whereby the accrued dividends were forgiven. As a result, the total balance of the accrued dividends of $6,145,463 was derecognized and, net of preferred stock dividends accrued of $2,167,605, added a total of $3,977,858 to the Net Loss of $1,702,378 in arriving at Net Income Allocable to Common Shareholders of $2,275,480 for Fiscal 2021. In addition, per the amendment, the owners of the preferred shares will not be entitled to receive a quarterly dividend on the preferred shares until such time as the Company declares a dividend payable. Therefore, unless a preferred dividend is declared, this amendment will benefit the Company in excess of $3,000,000 of liquidity annually.

Weighted average shares outstanding were 3,736,006 for both fiscal periods.

For further details, see the Company's Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2022.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (UNIR) is a leading manufacturer of vinyl-coated fabrics that are durable, stain resistant, cost-effective alternatives to leather, cloth and other synthetic fabric coverings. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.'s revenue in 2021 was derived approximately 58.8% from the automotive industry and 41.2% from the recreational, industrial, indoor and outdoor furnishings, hospitality and healthcare markets. Our primary brand names include Naugahyde®, BeautyGard®, Flame Blocker™, Spirit Millennium®, Ambla®, Amblon®, Velbex®, Cirroflex®, Plastolene® and Vynide®.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ASSETS January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 444,973 $ 1,656,882 Accounts receivable, net 8,561,227 10,114,819 Inventories, net 21,840,404 17,952,850 Other current assets 2,196,322 1,841,153 Related party receivable 453 907 Total Current Assets 33,043,379 31,566,611 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 17,047,606 18,491,122 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 5,626,542 6,242,736 OTHER ASSETS Intangible assets 3,336,068 3,388,357 Goodwill 1,079,175 1,079,175 Other long-term assets 4,322,855 4,679,990 Total Other Assets 8,738,098 9,147,522 TOTAL ASSETS $ 64,455,625 $ 65,447,991 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Checks issued in excess of bank balance $ 76,134 $ 275,297 Lines of credit 17,816,919 17,760,583 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,365,905 1,432,301 Current maturities of finance lease liabilities 210,007 257,298 Accounts payable 8,959,467 7,344,785 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,658,612 7,987,333 Current maturities of related party finance lease liabilities 167,389 149,366 Current portion of postretirement benefit liability - health and life 169,749 162,977 Total Current Liabilities 33,424,182 35,369,940 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, less current portion 6,854,257 7,338,762 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 36,372 235,116 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,391,395 5,893,268 Related party finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,344,239 2,504,404 Long-term debt to related parties 4,216,566 4,216,566 Postretirement benefit liability - health and life, less current portion 2,583,610 2,713,585 Other long-term liabilities 960,526 807,190 Total Long-Term Liabilities 22,386,965 23,708,891 Total Liabilities 55,811,147 59,078,831 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred units, Series A UEP Holdings, LLC, 20,000,000 units

authorized; 200,000 units issued and outstanding ($100 issue price) 617,571 617,571 Preferred units, Series B UEP Holdings, LLC, 15,000,000 units

authorized; 150,000 units issued and outstanding ($100 issue price) 463,179 463,179 Preferred stock, Uniroyal Global (Europe) Limited, 50 shares

issued and outstanding ($1.51 stated value) 75 75 Common stock, 95,000,000 shares authorized ($.001 par value)

3,736,006 shares issued and outstanding as of January 2, 2022

and January 3, 2021 3,736 3,736 Additional paid-in capital 35,290,590 35,290,590 Accumulated deficit (26,459,190 ) (28,734,670 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,271,483 ) (1,271,321 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 8,644,478 6,369,160 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 64,455,625 $ 65,447,991



