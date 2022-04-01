TVO Mathify's free online tutoring expands to serve Grades 4 and 5 in Ontario

Toronto, ON, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in Grades 4 and 5 can now enjoy free online math tutoring with Ontario Certified Teachers through TVO Mathify. Available to anyone enrolled in a publicly funded, English-language school in Ontario, this newly expanded access makes it possible for thousands of students in Grades 4 to 11 to build math skills and confidence through personalized support. By strengthening math foundations and supporting students' progression through the Ontario math curriculum, TVO Mathify helps unlock greater potential.
"Our team is thrilled to be expanding this incredibly popular and effective learning resource to benefit more students earlier in their math education," says Jennifer Hinshelwood, COO at TVO. "TVO Mathify helps students explore personalized approaches for understanding important math concepts, all while supporting the development of a growth mindset. These skills open up a world of opportunities as students step into their future."
Students use the online tutoring service by logging into a free account at TVOMathify.com and uploading a math question from school or choosing a practice question from the Question Bank which supports the Grade 4-11 Ontario math curriculum. They then securely and anonymously connect to a personalized session with one of TVO Mathify's tutors, all of whom are Ontario Certified Teachers. The interactive whiteboard and voice/text chat features work seamlessly across any device type to enable easy access to learning support anywhere.
Ontario educators can also use TVO Mathify for interactive math lessons and activities, supplementary support and easy sharing for students to seamlessly sustain math learning at home and in class.
Eligible students in Grades 4-11 can register anytime for a free TVOMathify.com account using their Ontario Education Number (OEN). Parents and educators can also stay informed with the latest in digital learning support from TVO through the monthly TVO Learn Newsletter.
ABOUT TVO
TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.org and TVOkids.com.
