Martin Marietta Completes Divestiture of Colorado and Central Texas Ready Mixed Concrete Operations

RALEIGH, N.C., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM ("Martin Marietta" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the previously-announced divestiture of its Colorado and Central Texas ready mixed concrete operations to Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete LLC.
Ward Nye, Chairman, President and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, "We are grateful to the skilled workforce at these operations for their contributions to Martin Marietta. As previously indicated, the sale of these downstream assets is consistent with our strategic plan, and we expect the proceeds to be used in a manner that is aligned with our clearly articulated capital allocation priorities that will put us in a position to continue to deliver both near- and long-term enhanced shareholder value."
About Martin Marietta
Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.
Investor Contact:
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com
MLM-G
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.