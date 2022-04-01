Biofrontera Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on April 8, 2022

WOBURN, Mass., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. BFRI, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today it will report financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, April 8, 2022 and will host a conference call that same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
|Event:
|Biofrontera Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
|Date:
|Friday, April 8, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. Eastern time
|Conference call:
|1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)
1-412-858-5202 (international)
|Webcast:
|Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com.
About Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.
Contacts
Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com
LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.