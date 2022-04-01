The Liminal Platform Launches on Meta Quest

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Liminal VR are excited to announce that the Liminal Platform will be launching on the Meta Quest Store on the 7th of April (PST)!

This is an exciting milestone that showcases Liminal's expansion across virtual reality platforms which will encourage a wider audience of users (from gamers to students, trainees to health and wellness professionals) to experience first-hand the positive impact that Liminal's virtual reality experiences can have on altering one's mood and mindset.

Applying over seven years of research in the fields of neuroscience and psychology as well as implementing tried and tested techniques from the games, music and movie industries, the Liminal Platform delivers short, engaging virtual reality experiences to empower people to consciously choose how they'd like to feel and perform.

The use of pre- and post-psychometrics has enabled the Liminal team to evaluate the effectiveness of platform experiences at scale, having accumulated well over 200,000 data points to date. Liminal's data has demonstrated the platform's ability to change the mood of a user, quickly and significantly, in line with the categories of emotionally moving experiences on offer.

"We have had lots of positive feedback, with students saying that they feel better after using the Liminal Platform. In some instances, we can clearly see a physical change in their expression and body language…"

Jade Preedy, Wellbeing Coordinator at Kardinia International College

Once available on Meta Quest, the Platform will initially be launching with three categories for users to choose from – Calm, Energy, and Awe. Temporarily, the Pain Relief category will not be available on Meta Quest as it is currently undergoing a clinical trial. However, users can still download a legacy version of the Liminal Platform on SideQuest if they want to access all Pain Relief experiences.

During this transitional period, there will be no new experiences added to the Platform, but users can look forward to the release of some great content scheduled after the launch.

To our current users, your account will still work once the Platform launches on Meta. If anyone experiences any issues contact support@liminalvr.com

In the meantime, please support us by helping to spread the word of this exciting news!

About Liminal

Liminal is a multi-award-winning virtual reality company based in Melbourne, Australia, dedicated to the application of neuroscience and psychological design principles to create emotionally impactful applications and experiences. With its team of virtual reality developers, 3D artists, neuroscientists and psychologists, Liminal specialises in researching and applying evidence-based design methodologies to induce emotional and cognitive states, and testing the effectiveness of virtual reality experiences through psychometric evaluation.

