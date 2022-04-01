NSAV Announces BQEX Crypto Exchange Acquisition of VAEX Crypto Exchange, Expands Presence in $14 Trillion Global CEX Market

London, England, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. NSAV, a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that leading cryptocurrency exchange, BQEX Ltd https://bqex.ltd/ , has acquired VAEX Cryptocurrency Exchange https://vaex.tech/en_US/ . VAEX is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) regulated in Dubai. VAEX is one of the few Centralized Crypto Exchanges that connects Centralized with Decentralized Wallets.

Centralized crypto exchanges reported more than $14 trillion in trading volume in 2021, according to The Block Research. That figure is a massive 689% increase compared to 2020 trading volumes, based on data as of December 24, 2021 Last year, centralized crypto exchanges facilitated just over $1.8 trillion in trading volumes.

https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/128526/centralized-crypto-exchanges-14-trillion-trading-volume-2021

BQEX is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange that was established in 2017. BQEX has over 4 million registered users globally and lists over 50 cryptocurrencies. BQEX also has inbuilt multi-functional ETF windows that support project developers, in order to provide the best investment experiences to their users.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cojP0UvbIrk

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of BQEX stated, "We are very excited to announce this acquisition, and it will also build a very strong operating base for us, being a regulated exchange. We are thrilled to have VAEX as our new family member."

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, "VAEX has a very strong client base in South Korea, Dubai, and has extended the VAEX community to Brazil and Mongolia as well. This new user base will add nicely to the NSAV ECOsystem and allow us to build a bigger NSAV community through this strategic transaction."

Stanley Yu, Senior Vice President of Technology stated, "This is a very interesting transaction as, VAEX is one of the few Centralized Crypto Exchanges that connects Centralized with Decentralized Wallets. This is a good hybrid situation, blending the decentralized and centralized world together."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

