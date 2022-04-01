HeadStarter Launchpad Will Accelerate Development of Applications Built on the Hedera Network

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadStarter has kicked off the HeadStarter Launchpad program, designed to accelerate the development of transformative projects running on the Hedera public distributed ledger. Hedera's "Strategic and tactical marketing plan for 2022" is focusing on galvanizing developers, entrepreneurs & institutions to build dApps on top of their DLT platform and features empowering hackathons, incentivized participation, and awareness programs through crypto conferences but also through online and in-person events.



The next hop in their ambition for a transformative 2022 is taking them to Dubai, UAE, at the AIBC Summit, where Hedera & HeadStarter, the IDO Launchpad and Accelerator of the Hedera Ecosystem, co-sponsored a booth. This concerted initiative aims at raising awareness about their latest developments & initiatives, the unique technological capabilities of the DLT & driving unique projects and use-cases to the platform.

HeadStarter and Hedera's engagement with developers and the community at the AIBC Summit signified a keen focus on ecosystem growth and innovation with the intention of pioneering and driving the emergence of DeFi in the Hedera ecosystem.

The AIBC Summit took place from March 20th to 23rd, 2022, at the Festival Arena by the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City in Dubai, UAE. It is the center stage for policymakers, C-suite executives, legal experts in the emerging blockchain space, and developers to come together, learn and share their views and projects.

HeadStarter's participation at the AIBC Summit in Dubai reinvigorated the interest in Hedera from those who visited the Hedera x HeadStarter stand. Visitors familiar with the layer 1 DLT were delighted to see Hedera's presence at an event in the emerging Crypto hotspot. It also proved to be a great opportunity for HeadStarter to introduce Hedera and its unrivaled characteristics to the DeFi and web3 community.

Through the HBAR Foundation, the best-funded grant treasury of any Layer-1 network, assuring generous funding to key projects building on Hedera, the growth in innovation has been steadily rising over the past 6 months with much more in store for the coming months.

The initiatives powered by HeadStarter and the HBAR Foundation provide developers and entrepreneurs the assurance that their innovation can secure multiple funding avenues and will be well received by the Hedera & crypto communities at large.

HeadStarter Launchpad

To enable the development and launch of legitimate, problem-solving, and innovative projects, HeadStarter is delivering a thorough scrutinization process for each project, allowing only the most transformative and disruptive ones to be admitted to the public IDO stage. With a community-focused approach in helping grow ecosystem projects inside its acceleration program, HeadStarter fully engages with projects from ideation to listing. HeadStarter and their advisors will help startups with expertise in strategy, tokenomics, gamification, legal, best in market practices, etc. Already, HeadStarter has instituted an in-house development team that launched their first dev tool for enabling developers to write Hedera Hashgraph compatible code.

Delivering all of these and many more, HeadStarter will benefit enlisted projects in several ways—help them secure a committed user base, efficient token distribution system, access to funding, and sublime reputation attainment. Additionally, HeadStarter contains all the earmarks of a transparent launchpad. KYC and regulatory compliance are an integral part of the launchpad to guarantee the eligibility of potential investors to participate in public sales.

As a launchpad dedicated to the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem, HeadStarter is committed to delivering and implementing industry-standard practices.

About HeadStarter

HeadStarter is an initial DEX offering [IDO] launchpad on the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem. HeadStarter aims at incorporating emerging technology, implementing industry best standards, introducing transparency to the market, and legal experience. Through a suite of deliverables, HeadStarter is committed to vetting projects, therefore ensuring that only the most disruptive and transformative ones are admitted to its program.

