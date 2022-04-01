Stinar Announces New Location in 2022

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of Stinar is bright and the new location is just one step in taking the products, and customers, to new heights. Dedicated to ensuring process and efficiency improvements in all areas of the business, Stinar is making sure their products are top-of-the-line today and will support their customers well into the future.



As a continuation of their efforts to build the best, Stinar moved to a new manufacturing facility at 500 Stinar Way, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, in January 2022. From the floor plan layout to the energy-saving lighting in the ceilings, the new Stinar facility provides their team with more space, better work areas, and greater organization so they can focus on getting their customers the products they need. While the total square feet is comparable to the prior facility, Stinar's new space was built and designed for manufacturing so they can continue to do what they do best, and save time doing it.

In October 2021 at the GSE Convention in Las Vegas, Stinar showcased their modular units featuring one chassis, an electric motor, and endless capabilities. Stinar is committed to bringing their customers products that are environmentally friendly and meet the needs of the changing industry. Their new facility supports an efficient workflow with new top-of-the-line shears, brakes, and plasma cutters. Stinar strongly believe that in order to bring their customers the best products, they must use the best materials and equipment to build them.

Craig Kruckeberg, CEO states: "Giving our employees more work room and a better space to do what they do best improves and advances the products they are producing for our customers. And when the time comes that we need to expand, our new location includes space for an additional 50,000 square feet."

Stinar LLC, an entity of Kruckeberg Industries, has been an industry-leading manufacturer of ground support equipment since 1946. Your #1 source for flight line equipment needs, Stinar continues to improve production, quality and technology while promoting superior delivery times and utilizing state-of-the-art equipment designs and materials that are simply built to last. Unique to our trade, we are committed to providing parts and service throughout the life of your product.

NEW ADDRESS:

Stinar

500 Stinar Way

Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Craig Kruckeberg, CEO Kruckeberg Industries Phone: 507-572-2031 Email: craig@kruckebergindustries.com Jason Johnson, VP, Commercial Sales Stinar Phone: 507-572-2016 Email: jjohnson@stinar.com Jeff McCabe, VP, Government Sales Stinar Phone: 507-572-2027 Email: jmccabe@stinar.com