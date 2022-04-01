BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE - NLSN), LHC Group Inc. (Nasdaq - LHCG), Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - RNDB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE - NLSN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Nielsen will be acquired by be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners ("Brookfield") (NYSE- BBU). Nielsen's shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Nielsen common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Nielsen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookfield is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nielsen-holdings-plc-nyse-nlsn/.

LHC Group Inc. (Nasdaq - LHCG)

Under the terms of the agreement, LHC will be acquired by UnitedHealth Group Inc. ("UnitedHealth") (NYSE - UNH). LHC's shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHC common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the LHC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether UnitedHealth is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $223.63 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lhc-group-inc-nasdaq-lhcg/ .

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - RNDB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Randolph will be acquired by Hometown Financial Group, Inc. ("Hometown"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Randolph's shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of Randolph common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Randolph Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Hometown is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/randolph-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-rndb/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.