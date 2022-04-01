Registration Opens for National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, "Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship"

Washington, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that registration for its 2022 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, "Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship," is now open. This year's National Small Business Week (NSBW), held May 1-7, 2022, will acknowledge small businesses from across the country for their resilience, ingenuity, and creativity. It will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.

During National Small Business Week, the SBA will hold its NSBW Virtual Summit from May 2-5, 2022, in cosponsorship with SCORE . Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. Visit online at National Small Business Week 4-Day Virtual Summit Registration (onlinexperiences.com) to register.

In a new video , also released today alongside its NSBW events registration opening, the SBA spotlighted the tenacity and contributions of America's diverse entrepreneurs. They have played an integral role in powering our nation's historic economic comeback and navigated challenges from various variant waves, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, as we pivot and continue building a better America. The American entrepreneurial spirit has grown stronger – new business applications grew by nearly 30 percent during the pandemic, with 5.4 million applications in 2021 alone.

Watch the SBA's video on YouTube

This year's NSBW virtual summit will feature access to federal resources, educational workshops, and networking to help our nation's 32.5 million small businesses pivot, grow, and seize new opportunities. NSBW will offer entrepreneurs across America in rural, suburban, and urban communities tools, information, and access to resources to help them achieve the American dream of business ownership and success.

The 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year award winners from each state, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will be honored, and the SBA will announce the 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year from among the state winners represented.

To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW .

---

Cosponsorship Authorization# 22-1-C. The SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About National Small Business Week

For more than 51 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they're working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

Attachment

Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov