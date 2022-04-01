Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

• Fourth Quarter Total Revenue up 38% YoY to a Quarterly Record $20.8 Million

• Full Year Total Revenue Up 20% YoY to an Annual Record $62.2 Million

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. IVFH ("IVFH" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end DTC e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

"Record fourth quarter and full year revenue reflect the success of the powerful specialty food focused platforms we have created. We experienced strong 72% year-over-year foodservice revenue growth for the fourth quarter, combined with e-commerce growth of 9% for the quarter. Furthermore, we believe our leading digitally enabled, end-to-end ecosystem is unlike any other food focused platform in existence today. As a result, we expect to benefit from the significant organic and M&A opportunities we are pursuing that can leverage our powerful end-to-end e-commerce platform, which includes back-end logistics, fulfillment, and procurement capabilities, as well as our front-end digital infrastructure. We believe this will provide disruptive solutions across the food industry, and accelerate our e-commerce growth in 2022 and beyond," stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

"I am also pleased by the strong rebound we have experienced in our specialty foodservice business as reopening activity increases. In addition, we have been able to meet the needs of our customers as a result of our agile direct-to-chef platform and powerful procurement capabilities and team despite industry wide supply chain challenges. We believe this has allowed us to capture market share within our specialty food service business."

"Our 2021 performance demonstrates the power of our established end-to-end multichannel platform. Throughout 2022 we are focused on opportunities that can rapidly scale our business and our brands and leverage the investments we have made to build our leading eCommerce platform over the past several years with a target towards sustained profitability," concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2021 fourth quarter increased 38% to a fourth quarter record of $20.8 million, compared to $15.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Fourth-quarter revenue benefitted from a 72% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was partially driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19. In addition, the Company's unique supply chain capabilities continue to provide reliable, consistently high-quality specialty foodservice solutions for its customers. Fourth quarter e-commerce revenue was up 9% to a quarterly record of $8.6 million from $7.9 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 full year, total revenue was a record $62.3 million, a 20% increase from $51.7 million for the same period last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH's revenue by business category for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

% of Net

Sales December 31,

2020

% of Net

Sales

%

Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 11,709,000 56 % $ 6,793,000 45 % 72 % E-Commerce 8,601,000 41 % 7,881,000 52 % 9 % National Brand Management 285,000 2 % 313,000 2 % -9 % Warehouse and Logistics Services 255,000 1 % 151,000 1 % 69 % Total IVFH $ 20,850,000 100 % $ 15,138,000 100 % 38 %





Year Ended Months Ended December 31,

2021

% of Net

Sales

December 31,

2020

% of Net

Sales

%

Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 40,758,000 66 % $ 27,544,000 53 % 48 % E-Commerce 19,518,000 31 % 22,371,000 44 % -13 % National Brand Management 1,037,000 2 % 1,100,000 2 % -6 % Warehouse and Logistic Services 899,000 1 % 661,000 1 % 36 % Total IVFH $ 62,212,000 100 % $ 51,676,000 100 % 20 %

For the 2021 fourth quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $6.0 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to $5.6 million, or 37% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.4 million increase was primarily due to increases in advertising costs, and foodservice operating costs, and other costs associated with enhancing and expanding the Company's platforms. For the 2021 full year, SG&A expenses were $20.5 million, or 33% of revenue compared to $19.5 million, or 38% of revenue in the prior year period.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2021 fourth quarter of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.03) per share, in the prior year's fourth quarter. For full year 2021, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(0.7 million), or $(0.02) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(7.7 million), or $(0.21) per share, for the 2020 full year.

The Company generated $2.3 million in cash from operating activities for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below) for the 2021 fourth quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.003 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.0 million), or $(0.028) per share, for the same period last year. For the 2021 full year, adjusted net income was a loss of $(3.2 million), or $(0.082) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(5.0 million), or $(0.144) per share, for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 fourth quarter was $0.3 million, compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(0.7 million), in the prior year quarter. For the 2021 full year, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(2.4 million), compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(4.2 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH's leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world's best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH's owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect." Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,122,671 $ 5,060,015 Accounts receivable, net 3,256,764 2,380,305 Inventory 3,109,984 3,719,786 Other current assets 314,107 286,815 Total current assets 12,803,526 11,446,921 Property and equipment, net 8,186,227 8,550,401 Investments 286,725 496,575 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 232,381 246,737 Right to use assets, finance leases, net 669,039 776,439 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 72,218 100,380 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 1,532,822 Total assets $ 23,782,938 $ 23,150,275 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,702,905 $ 5,098,523 Accrued interest, current portion 29,349 28,873 Deferred revenue 1,631,406 2,917,676 Line of Credit 2,000,000 2,000,000 Notes payable - current portion, net of discount 412,961 1,741,571 Lease liability - operating leases, current 74,088 87,375 Lease liability - finance leases, current 159,823 146,004 Contingent liability - current portion 187,000 187,000 Total current liabilities 10,197,532 12,207,022 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 158,293 159,362 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 499,240 638,137 Contingent liability - long-term 108,600 116,600 Note payable - long term portion, net 5,409,172 6,151,345 Total liabilities 16,372,837 19,272,466 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17) - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 48,879,331 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 46,041,751 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 4,885 3,817 Additional paid-in capital 41,662,710 37,415,155 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (33,116,124 ) (32,399,793 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,410,101 3,877,809 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,782,938 $ 23,150,275





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) For the Three

Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve

Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 20,849,332 $ 15,137,833 $ 62,212,148 $ 51,676,028 Cost of goods sold 14,790,000 10,621,975 45,261,401 37,859,500 Gross margin 6,059,332 4,515,858 16,950,747 13,816,528 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,027,426 5,556,996 20,540,229 19,531,818 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 1,698,952 Total operating expenses 6,027,426 5,556,996 20,540,229 21,230,770 Operating income (loss) 31,906 (1,041,138 ) (3,589,482 ) (7,414,242 ) Other income (expense:) Gain on forgiveness of debt 1,759,197 10,977 3,425,015 - Impairment of investment - - (209,850 ) - Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - 7,984 Other leasing income 1,900 7,984 10,840 43,810 Interest expense, net (94,965 ) (90,761 ) (352,854 ) (302,576 ) Total other income (expense) 1,666,132 (71,800 ) 2,873,151 (250,782 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 1,698,038 (1,112,938 ) (716,331 ) (7,665,024 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net income (loss) $ 1,698,038 $ (1,112,938 ) $ (716,331 ) $ (7,665,024 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.22 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 39,448,041 34,739,378 39,448,041 34,871,785 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 39,448,041 34,739,378 39,448,041 34,871,785





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (716,331 ) $ (7,665,024 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on forgiveness of debt (3,425,015 ) - Impairment of intangible assets - 1,698,952 Impairment of investment 209,850 - Depreciation and amortization 526,854 703,941 Amortization of right-of-use asset 102,715 161,926 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 12,525 12,560 Stock based compensation 668,251 525,436 Gain on sale of fixed assets - (7,984 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 31,756 254,899 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (930,595 ) 674,626 Inventory and other current assets, net 604,890 (1,443,640 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 650,516 1,108,451 Deferred revenue (1,286,270 ) 2,417,900 Contingent liabilities (8,000 ) (40,000 ) Operating lease liability (102,715 ) (161,926 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,661,569 ) (1,759,883 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for website development - (19,250 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (24,511 ) (431,137 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,511 ) (450,387 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit - 2,000,000 Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan 1,748,414 1,650,221 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs 3,580,372 - Principal payments on debt (433,087 ) (278,668 ) Principal payments financing leases (146,963 ) (67,318 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,748,736 3,304,235 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,062,656 1,093,965 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,060,015 3,966,050 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,122,671 $ 5,060,015 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 298,481 $ 201,679 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Building improvements financed under note payable $ - $ 1,900,000 Increase in right to use assets & liabilities $ 88,359 $ 214,930 Reclassification of accounts receivable to other current assets and investment $ 22,380 $ 61,350 Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ 21,885 $ 677,021





Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

(unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Adjusted Net Income and EPS(4) Revenue $ 20,849,332 $ 15,137,833 $ 62,212,148 $ 51,676,028 Net Income 1,698,038 (1,112,938 ) (716,331 ) (7,665,024 ) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 302 2,870 8,912 212,902 One-time charges - - 209,850 1,917,891 One-time gain (1,759,197 ) - (3,425,015 ) - Stock related expenses(2) 192,119 147,430 668,251 525,436 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 131,262 $ (962,638 ) $ (3,254,333 ) $ (5,008,795 ) Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted(3)

39,448,041 34,871,785 39,448,041 34,871,785 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ 0.003 $ (0.028 ) $ (0.082 ) $ (0.144 ) Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

(unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash EBITDA(4) Net Income $ 1,698,038 $ (1,112,938 ) $ (716,331 ) $ (7,665,024 ) Interest expense, taxes 93,065 90,761 342,014 302,576 Depreciation & amortization 119,178 136,137 526,854 703,941 One-time charges - - 209,850 1,917,891 One-time gain (1,759,197 ) - (3,425,015 ) - Stock related expenses(2) 192,119 147,430 668,251 525,436 Cash EBITDA $ 343,203 $ (738,610 ) $ (2,394,377 ) $ (4,215,180 )





(1) Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired (2) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses (3) Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count (4) Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results



