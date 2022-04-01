Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

• Fourth Quarter Total Revenue up 38% YoY to a Quarterly Record $20.8 Million
• Full Year Total Revenue Up 20% YoY to an Annual Record $62.2 Million
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. IVFH ("IVFH" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end DTC e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
"Record fourth quarter and full year revenue reflect the success of the powerful specialty food focused platforms we have created. We experienced strong 72% year-over-year foodservice revenue growth for the fourth quarter, combined with e-commerce growth of 9% for the quarter. Furthermore, we believe our leading digitally enabled, end-to-end ecosystem is unlike any other food focused platform in existence today. As a result, we expect to benefit from the significant organic and M&A opportunities we are pursuing that can leverage our powerful end-to-end e-commerce platform, which includes back-end logistics, fulfillment, and procurement capabilities, as well as our front-end digital infrastructure. We believe this will provide disruptive solutions across the food industry, and accelerate our e-commerce growth in 2022 and beyond," stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.
"I am also pleased by the strong rebound we have experienced in our specialty foodservice business as reopening activity increases. In addition, we have been able to meet the needs of our customers as a result of our agile direct-to-chef platform and powerful procurement capabilities and team despite industry wide supply chain challenges. We believe this has allowed us to capture market share within our specialty food service business."
"Our 2021 performance demonstrates the power of our established end-to-end multichannel platform. Throughout 2022 we are focused on opportunities that can rapidly scale our business and our brands and leverage the investments we have made to build our leading eCommerce platform over the past several years with a target towards sustained profitability," concluded Mr. Klepfish.
Financial Results
Revenues in the 2021 fourth quarter increased 38% to a fourth quarter record of $20.8 million, compared to $15.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Fourth-quarter revenue benefitted from a 72% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was partially driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19. In addition, the Company's unique supply chain capabilities continue to provide reliable, consistently high-quality specialty foodservice solutions for its customers. Fourth quarter e-commerce revenue was up 9% to a quarterly record of $8.6 million from $7.9 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 full year, total revenue was a record $62.3 million, a 20% increase from $51.7 million for the same period last year.
The following table sets forth IVFH's revenue by business category for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2021
|% of Net
Sales
|December 31,
2020
|% of Net
Sales
|%
Change
|Specialty Foodservice
|$
|11,709,000
|56
|%
|$
|6,793,000
|45
|%
|72
|%
|E-Commerce
|8,601,000
|41
|%
|7,881,000
|52
|%
|9
|%
|National Brand Management
|285,000
|2
|%
|313,000
|2
|%
|-9
|%
|Warehouse and Logistics Services
|255,000
|1
|%
|151,000
|1
|%
|69
|%
|Total IVFH
|$
|20,850,000
|100
|%
|$
|15,138,000
|100
|%
|38
|%
|Year Ended Months Ended
|December 31,
2021
|% of Net
Sales
|December 31,
2020
|% of Net
Sales
|%
Change
|Specialty Foodservice
|$
|40,758,000
|66
|%
|$
|27,544,000
|53
|%
|48
|%
|E-Commerce
|19,518,000
|31
|%
|22,371,000
|44
|%
|-13
|%
|National Brand Management
|1,037,000
|2
|%
|1,100,000
|2
|%
|-6
|%
|Warehouse and Logistic Services
|899,000
|1
|%
|661,000
|1
|%
|36
|%
|Total IVFH
|$
|62,212,000
|100
|%
|$
|51,676,000
|100
|%
|20
|%
For the 2021 fourth quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $6.0 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to $5.6 million, or 37% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.4 million increase was primarily due to increases in advertising costs, and foodservice operating costs, and other costs associated with enhancing and expanding the Company's platforms. For the 2021 full year, SG&A expenses were $20.5 million, or 33% of revenue compared to $19.5 million, or 38% of revenue in the prior year period.
The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2021 fourth quarter of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.03) per share, in the prior year's fourth quarter. For full year 2021, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(0.7 million), or $(0.02) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(7.7 million), or $(0.21) per share, for the 2020 full year.
The Company generated $2.3 million in cash from operating activities for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.
Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below) for the 2021 fourth quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.003 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.0 million), or $(0.028) per share, for the same period last year. For the 2021 full year, adjusted net income was a loss of $(3.2 million), or $(0.082) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(5.0 million), or $(0.144) per share, for the same period last year.
Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 fourth quarter was $0.3 million, compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(0.7 million), in the prior year quarter. For the 2021 full year, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(2.4 million), compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(4.2 million) for the same period a year ago.
About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
IVFH's leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world's best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH's owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.
Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect." Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.
|Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,122,671
|$
|5,060,015
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,256,764
|2,380,305
|Inventory
|3,109,984
|3,719,786
|Other current assets
|314,107
|286,815
|Total current assets
|12,803,526
|11,446,921
|Property and equipment, net
|8,186,227
|8,550,401
|Investments
|286,725
|496,575
|Right to use assets, operating leases, net
|232,381
|246,737
|Right to use assets, finance leases, net
|669,039
|776,439
|Other amortizable intangible assets, net
|72,218
|100,380
|Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets
|1,532,822
|1,532,822
|Total assets
|$
|23,782,938
|$
|23,150,275
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|5,702,905
|$
|5,098,523
|Accrued interest, current portion
|29,349
|28,873
|Deferred revenue
|1,631,406
|2,917,676
|Line of Credit
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Notes payable - current portion, net of discount
|412,961
|1,741,571
|Lease liability - operating leases, current
|74,088
|87,375
|Lease liability - finance leases, current
|159,823
|146,004
|Contingent liability - current portion
|187,000
|187,000
|Total current liabilities
|10,197,532
|12,207,022
|Lease liability - operating leases, non-current
|158,293
|159,362
|Lease liability - finance leases, non-current
|499,240
|638,137
|Contingent liability - long-term
|108,600
|116,600
|Note payable - long term portion, net
|5,409,172
|6,151,345
|Total liabilities
|16,372,837
|19,272,466
|Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17)
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 48,879,331 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 46,041,751 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|4,885
|3,817
|Additional paid-in capital
|41,662,710
|37,415,155
|Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020
|(1,141,370
|)
|(1,141,370
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(33,116,124
|)
|(32,399,793
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|7,410,101
|3,877,809
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|23,782,938
|$
|23,150,275
|Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|For the Three
Months Ended
December 31,
|For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|20,849,332
|$
|15,137,833
|$
|62,212,148
|$
|51,676,028
|Cost of goods sold
|14,790,000
|10,621,975
|45,261,401
|37,859,500
|Gross margin
|6,059,332
|4,515,858
|16,950,747
|13,816,528
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|6,027,426
|5,556,996
|20,540,229
|19,531,818
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|1,698,952
|Total operating expenses
|6,027,426
|5,556,996
|20,540,229
|21,230,770
|Operating income (loss)
|31,906
|(1,041,138
|)
|(3,589,482
|)
|(7,414,242
|)
|Other income (expense:)
|Gain on forgiveness of debt
|1,759,197
|10,977
|3,425,015
|-
|Impairment of investment
|-
|-
|(209,850
|)
|-
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|-
|-
|-
|7,984
|Other leasing income
|1,900
|7,984
|10,840
|43,810
|Interest expense, net
|(94,965
|)
|(90,761
|)
|(352,854
|)
|(302,576
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|1,666,132
|(71,800
|)
|2,873,151
|(250,782
|)
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|1,698,038
|(1,112,938
|)
|(716,331
|)
|(7,665,024
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,698,038
|$
|(1,112,938
|)
|$
|(716,331
|)
|$
|(7,665,024
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|39,448,041
|34,739,378
|39,448,041
|34,871,785
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|39,448,041
|34,739,378
|39,448,041
|34,871,785
|Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(716,331
|)
|$
|(7,665,024
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Gain on forgiveness of debt
|(3,425,015
|)
|-
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|1,698,952
|Impairment of investment
|209,850
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|526,854
|703,941
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|102,715
|161,926
|Amortization of prepaid loan fees
|12,525
|12,560
|Stock based compensation
|668,251
|525,436
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|-
|(7,984
|)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|31,756
|254,899
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(930,595
|)
|674,626
|Inventory and other current assets, net
|604,890
|(1,443,640
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|650,516
|1,108,451
|Deferred revenue
|(1,286,270
|)
|2,417,900
|Contingent liabilities
|(8,000
|)
|(40,000
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(102,715
|)
|(161,926
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,661,569
|)
|(1,759,883
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for website development
|-
|(19,250
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(24,511
|)
|(431,137
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(24,511
|)
|(450,387
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit
|-
|2,000,000
|Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan
|1,748,414
|1,650,221
|Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs
|3,580,372
|-
|Principal payments on debt
|(433,087
|)
|(278,668
|)
|Principal payments financing leases
|(146,963
|)
|(67,318
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,748,736
|3,304,235
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|1,062,656
|1,093,965
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|5,060,015
|3,966,050
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|6,122,671
|$
|5,060,015
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|298,481
|$
|201,679
|Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Building improvements financed under note payable
|$
|-
|$
|1,900,000
|Increase in right to use assets & liabilities
|$
|88,359
|$
|214,930
|Reclassification of accounts receivable to other current assets and investment
|$
|22,380
|$
|61,350
|Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets
|$
|21,885
|$
|677,021
|Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|Adjusted Net Income and EPS(4)
|Revenue
|$
|20,849,332
|$
|15,137,833
|$
|62,212,148
|$
|51,676,028
|Net Income
|1,698,038
|(1,112,938
|)
|(716,331
|)
|(7,665,024
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets(1)
|302
|2,870
|8,912
|212,902
|One-time charges
|-
|-
|209,850
|1,917,891
|One-time gain
|(1,759,197
|)
|-
|(3,425,015
|)
|-
|Stock related expenses(2)
|192,119
|147,430
|668,251
|525,436
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|$
|131,262
|$
|(962,638
|)
|$
|(3,254,333
|)
|$
|(5,008,795
|)
|Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted(3)
|39,448,041
|34,871,785
|39,448,041
|34,871,785
|Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|$
|0.003
|$
|(0.028
|)
|$
|(0.082
|)
|$
|(0.144
|)
|Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|Cash EBITDA(4)
|Net Income
|$
|1,698,038
|$
|(1,112,938
|)
|$
|(716,331
|)
|$
|(7,665,024
|)
|Interest expense, taxes
|93,065
|90,761
|342,014
|302,576
|Depreciation & amortization
|119,178
|136,137
|526,854
|703,941
|One-time charges
|-
|-
|209,850
|1,917,891
|One-time gain
|(1,759,197
|)
|-
|(3,425,015
|)
|-
|Stock related expenses(2)
|192,119
|147,430
|668,251
|525,436
|Cash EBITDA
|$
|343,203
|$
|(738,610
|)
|$
|(2,394,377
|)
|$
|(4,215,180
|)
|(1)
|Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
|(2)
|Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
|(3)
|Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count
|(4)
|Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Ronit Wallerstein
|Andrew M. Berger
|Investor Relations
|Managing Director
|Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
|SM Berger & Company, Inc.
|(718) 645-1755
|(216) 464-6400
|rwallerstein@IVFH.com
|andrew@smberger.com
