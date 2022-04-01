ñol

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

by Globe Newswire
April 1, 2022 11:30 AM | 75 min read

•   Fourth Quarter Total Revenue up 38% YoY to a Quarterly Record $20.8 Million

•   Full Year Total Revenue Up 20% YoY to an Annual Record $62.2 Million

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. IVFH ("IVFH" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end DTC e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.  

"Record fourth quarter and full year revenue reflect the success of the powerful specialty food focused platforms we have created. We experienced strong 72% year-over-year foodservice revenue growth for the fourth quarter, combined with e-commerce growth of 9% for the quarter. Furthermore, we believe our leading digitally enabled, end-to-end ecosystem is unlike any other food focused platform in existence today. As a result, we expect to benefit from the significant organic and M&A opportunities we are pursuing that can leverage our powerful end-to-end e-commerce platform, which includes back-end logistics, fulfillment, and procurement capabilities, as well as our front-end digital infrastructure. We believe this will provide disruptive solutions across the food industry, and accelerate our e-commerce growth in 2022 and beyond," stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

"I am also pleased by the strong rebound we have experienced in our specialty foodservice business as reopening activity increases. In addition, we have been able to meet the needs of our customers as a result of our agile direct-to-chef platform and powerful procurement capabilities and team despite industry wide supply chain challenges. We believe this has allowed us to capture market share within our specialty food service business."

"Our 2021 performance demonstrates the power of our established end-to-end multichannel platform. Throughout 2022 we are focused on opportunities that can rapidly scale our business and our brands and leverage the investments we have made to build our leading eCommerce platform over the past several years with a target towards sustained profitability," concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2021 fourth quarter increased 38% to a fourth quarter record of $20.8 million, compared to $15.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Fourth-quarter revenue benefitted from a 72% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was partially driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19. In addition, the Company's unique supply chain capabilities continue to provide reliable, consistently high-quality specialty foodservice solutions for its customers. Fourth quarter e-commerce revenue was up 9% to a quarterly record of $8.6 million from $7.9 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 full year, total revenue was a record $62.3 million, a 20% increase from $51.7 million for the same period last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH's revenue by business category for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited):

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2021
 % of Net
Sales		 December 31,
2020
 % of Net
Sales
 %
Change
Specialty Foodservice$11,709,000 56% $6,793,000 45% 72%
E-Commerce 8,601,000 41%  7,881,000 52% 9%
National Brand Management 285,000 2%  313,000 2% -9%
Warehouse and Logistics Services 255,000 1%  151,000 1% 69%
Total IVFH$20,850,000 100% $15,138,000 100% 38%


 Year Ended Months Ended
 December 31,
2021
 % of Net
Sales
 December 31,
2020
 % of Net
Sales
 %
Change
Specialty Foodservice$40,758,000 66% $27,544,000 53% 48%
E-Commerce 19,518,000 31%  22,371,000 44% -13%
National Brand Management 1,037,000 2%  1,100,000 2% -6%
Warehouse and Logistic Services 899,000 1%  661,000 1% 36%
Total IVFH$62,212,000 100% $51,676,000 100% 20%

For the 2021 fourth quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $6.0 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to $5.6 million, or 37% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.4 million increase was primarily due to increases in advertising costs, and foodservice operating costs, and other costs associated with enhancing and expanding the Company's platforms. For the 2021 full year, SG&A expenses were $20.5 million, or 33% of revenue compared to $19.5 million, or 38% of revenue in the prior year period.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2021 fourth quarter of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.03) per share, in the prior year's fourth quarter. For full year 2021, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(0.7 million), or $(0.02) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(7.7 million), or $(0.21) per share, for the 2020 full year.  

The Company generated $2.3 million in cash from operating activities for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below) for the 2021 fourth quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.003 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.0 million), or $(0.028) per share, for the same period last year. For the 2021 full year, adjusted net income was a loss of $(3.2 million), or $(0.082) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(5.0 million), or $(0.144) per share, for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 fourth quarter was $0.3 million, compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(0.7 million), in the prior year quarter. For the 2021 full year, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(2.4 million), compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(4.2 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
IVFH's leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world's best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH's owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect." Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

 
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $6,122,671  $5,060,015 
Accounts receivable, net  3,256,764   2,380,305 
Inventory  3,109,984   3,719,786 
Other current assets  314,107   286,815 
Total current assets  12,803,526   11,446,921 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,186,227   8,550,401 
Investments  286,725   496,575 
Right to use assets, operating leases, net  232,381   246,737 
Right to use assets, finance leases, net  669,039   776,439 
Other amortizable intangible assets, net  72,218   100,380 
Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets  1,532,822   1,532,822 
Total assets $23,782,938  $23,150,275 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $5,702,905  $5,098,523 
Accrued interest, current portion  29,349   28,873 
Deferred revenue  1,631,406   2,917,676 
Line of Credit  2,000,000   2,000,000 
Notes payable - current portion, net of discount  412,961   1,741,571 
Lease liability - operating leases, current  74,088   87,375 
Lease liability - finance leases, current  159,823   146,004 
Contingent liability - current portion  187,000   187,000 
Total current liabilities  10,197,532   12,207,022 
         
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current  158,293   159,362 
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current  499,240   638,137 
Contingent liability - long-term  108,600   116,600 
Note payable - long term portion, net  5,409,172   6,151,345 
Total liabilities  16,372,837   19,272,466 
         
Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17)  -   - 
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 48,879,331 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 46,041,751 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively  4,885   3,817 
Additional paid-in capital  41,662,710   37,415,155 
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020  (1,141,370)  (1,141,370)
Accumulated deficit  (33,116,124)  (32,399,793)
Total stockholders' equity  7,410,101   3,877,809 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $23,782,938  $23,150,275 


 
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
 
  For the Three
Months Ended
December 31,		  For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
                 
                 
Revenue $20,849,332  $15,137,833  $62,212,148  $51,676,028 
Cost of goods sold  14,790,000   10,621,975   45,261,401   37,859,500 
Gross margin  6,059,332   4,515,858   16,950,747   13,816,528 
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  6,027,426   5,556,996   20,540,229   19,531,818 
Impairment of intangible assets  -   -   -   1,698,952 
Total operating expenses  6,027,426   5,556,996   20,540,229   21,230,770 
                 
Operating income (loss)  31,906   (1,041,138)  (3,589,482)  (7,414,242)
                 
Other income (expense:)                
Gain on forgiveness of debt  1,759,197   10,977   3,425,015   - 
Impairment of investment  -   -   (209,850)  - 
Gain on sale of fixed assets  -   -   -   7,984 
Other leasing income  1,900   7,984   10,840   43,810 
Interest expense, net  (94,965)  (90,761)  (352,854)  (302,576)
Total other income (expense)  1,666,132   (71,800)  2,873,151   (250,782)
                 
Net income (loss) before taxes  1,698,038   (1,112,938)  (716,331)  (7,665,024)
                 
Income tax expense  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net income (loss) $1,698,038  $(1,112,938) $(716,331) $(7,665,024)
                 
Net income (loss) per share - basic $0.04  $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.22)
                 
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $0.04  $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.22)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  39,448,041   34,739,378   39,448,041   34,871,785 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  39,448,041   34,739,378   39,448,041   34,871,785 


    
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    
  For the Year Ended 
  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(716,331) $(7,665,024)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Gain on forgiveness of debt  (3,425,015)  - 
Impairment of intangible assets  -   1,698,952 
Impairment of investment  209,850   - 
Depreciation and amortization  526,854   703,941 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  102,715   161,926 
Amortization of prepaid loan fees  12,525   12,560 
Stock based compensation  668,251   525,436 
Gain on sale of fixed assets  -   (7,984)
Provision for doubtful accounts  31,756   254,899 
         
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (930,595)  674,626 
Inventory and other current assets, net  604,890   (1,443,640)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  650,516   1,108,451 
Deferred revenue  (1,286,270)  2,417,900 
Contingent liabilities  (8,000)  (40,000)
Operating lease liability  (102,715)  (161,926)
Net cash used in operating activities  (3,661,569)  (1,759,883)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Cash paid for website development  -   (19,250)
Acquisition of property and equipment  (24,511)  (431,137)
Net cash used in investing activities  (24,511)  (450,387)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from line of credit  -   2,000,000 
Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan  1,748,414   1,650,221 
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs  3,580,372   - 
Principal payments on debt  (433,087)  (278,668)
Principal payments financing leases  (146,963)  (67,318)
Net cash provided by financing activities  4,748,736   3,304,235 
         
Increase in cash and cash equivalents  1,062,656   1,093,965 
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  5,060,015   3,966,050 
         
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $6,122,671  $5,060,015 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $298,481  $201,679 
Taxes $-  $- 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Building improvements financed under note payable $-  $1,900,000 
Increase in right to use assets & liabilities $88,359  $214,930 
Reclassification of accounts receivable to other current assets and investment $22,380  $61,350 
Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $21,885  $677,021 


    
 Three Months Ended
(unaudited)		 Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)
 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Adjusted Net Income and EPS(4)       
Revenue$20,849,332  $15,137,833  $62,212,148  $51,676,028 
Net Income 1,698,038   (1,112,938)  (716,331)  (7,665,024)
Amortization of intangible assets(1) 302   2,870   8,912   212,902 
One-time charges -   -   209,850   1,917,891 
One-time gain (1,759,197)  -   (3,425,015)  - 
Stock related expenses(2) 192,119   147,430   668,251   525,436 
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$131,262  $(962,638) $(3,254,333) $(5,008,795)
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted(3)
 39,448,041   34,871,785   39,448,041   34,871,785 
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS$0.003   $(0.028) $(0.082 $(0.144)
        
 Three Months Ended
(unaudited)		 Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)
 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Cash EBITDA(4)       
Net Income$1,698,038  $(1,112,938) $(716,331) $(7,665,024)
Interest expense, taxes 93,065   90,761   342,014   302,576 
Depreciation & amortization 119,178   136,137   526,854   703,941 
One-time charges -   -   209,850   1,917,891 
One-time gain (1,759,197)  -   (3,425,015)  - 
Stock related expenses(2) 192,119   147,430   668,251   525,436 
Cash EBITDA$343,203  $(738,610) $(2,394,377) $(4,215,180)


 (1)  Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
 (2)  Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
 (3)  Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count
 (4)  Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results


Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit WallersteinAndrew M. Berger
Investor RelationsManaging Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(718) 645-1755(216) 464-6400
rwallerstein@IVFH.comandrew@smberger.com

