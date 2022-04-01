Nevada Copper Announces Filing of 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

YERINGTON, Nev., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. NCU NEVDF ZYTA ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today announced filing of its audited consolidated annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 on SEDAR. These documents are available on the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper NCU is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.
NEVADA COPPER CORP.
www.nevadacopper.com
Randy Buffington, President and CEO
For further information contact:
Rich Matthews, Investor Relations
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 604 757 7179
