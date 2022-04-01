Marlin Spring Acquires Development Site on Don Mills Road in Toronto

TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce Marlin Spring Development Fund's recent acquisition of 2500 Don Mills Road, a high-rise, transit-oriented mixed-use development site in Toronto.



The property, which is located on the northwest corner of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, will be developed with the construction of a 2-tower condominium, providing over 800 homes to a most sought-after Toronto neighborhood.

"Conveniently located directly across the street from CF Fairview Mall, the site offers excellent transit options," said John Josephson, V.P., Land Development & Acquisitions. "Future homeowners will benefit from being located just a 2 minute walk from the Don Mills Subway Station, within 1 km of Highways 404 and 401, and 2 km from the Oriole GO Train Station, providing them with exceptional commuter access."

The site has access to many retail and commercial amenities and is close to many public services such as schools, hospitals, libraries and parks.

"Marlin Spring is pleased to add yet another great development project to its high-rise portfolio," said Pedro Lopes, Senior Vice President, Development. "The site's superb location benefits from its immediate proximity to a number of public transit options and fits squarely within the Marlin Spring's acquisition criteria. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to continue to provide more housing options within this flourishing community."

"With this new acquisition, the Marlin Spring team continues to follow its focused investment philosophy of acquiring properties which will provide exceptional value to all of our stakeholders," said Benjamin Bakst, CEO Marlin Spring. "Through the company's growing portfolio of high and low-rise developments, we are proud to be providing thousands of new homes in Toronto and its surrounding areas."

ABOUT MARLIN SPRING

Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm. Since its inception, Marlin Spring has experienced substantial growth having acquired over 45 projects, consisting of over 14,000 units in various stages of development, construction, repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With projects representing more than 13 million square feet of GFA and a value of over $7 billion upon completion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in the Development, Multi-Family Residential and Retirement Community sectors. The team at Marlin Spring and its portfolio companies consist of over 600 professionals involved in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction and asset management. Marlin Spring is deeply committed to its mission of delivering exceptional real estate value to all its stakeholders with an uncompromising adherence to its core values.



