DIY Eyelash Extension Market Sales to Reach A Value of US$ 1017.5 Mn in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global DIY eyelash extension market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 501.7 Mn in 2022, with sales projected to surge at the healthy CAGR of over 7.0% through 2032.



Attribute Details DIY Eyelash Extension Market Estimated Size (2022) US$ 501.7 Mn DIY Eyelash Extension Market Projected Size (2032) US$ 1017.5 Mn DIY Eyelash Extension Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) ~7.00% DIY Eyelash Extension Market Top Players Share in 2021 ~1.5%-6.1%

Increasing awareness about eye care, self-grooming, aesthetic appeal among women is likely to fuel growth in the DIY eyelash extension market. Players are promoting their products among millennial women and are providing them with the best quality DIY eyelash extension products.

These products add volume to the natural lash line and can lift the face and make the overall appearance more youthful. When compared to false eyelashes, these products are more long-lasting and durable as each DIY eyelash extension can last up to more than 4 weeks.

As DIY eyelash extension is glued to natural eyelash they do not get washed easily when they come in contact with water. Unlike other cosmetic treatments, applying eyelash extensions is not an intrusive procedure, and wearing them does not harm natural eyelashes.

DIY eyelash extension can be applied at home or anywhere without having to look for a stylist. They are more cost effective and are available across supermarket, hypermarkets, beauty stores, pharmaceutical store and online channels. The kit contains cyanoacrylate glue which is does not have any side effects and is safe to use when applied properly on the eyelash.

"Beauty brands are utilising innovative technology to make cosmetic product trials safer. During the forecast period, the market is projected to benefit from the use of virtual reality to encourage online shopping. The application of such technologies in the beauty sector has greatly aided in tailoring online consumer experiences and removing the issues associated with in-person trials." says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of material type, total sales in the natural DIY eyelash extensions segment are projected to account for 39.2% of the total market share in 2022.

Sales through online retail sales channel are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Demand for individual DIY eyelash extensions will rise at a 9.9% CAGR through 2032.

The U.S. is expected to be the most lucrative market in North America, with sales growing at a 2.3% CAGR through 2032.

The U.K. will dominate the Europe DIY eyelash extensions market, with demand projected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Sales in the Germany DIY eyelash extensions market will grow at a 4% CAGR through 2032.

India will account for 41.4% of the South Asia DIY eyelash extensions market in 2032.



Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of DIY eyelash extension are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of eyeshadow globally.

Major players present in the DIY Eyelash Extension market are Kiss Products, Inc., Huda Beauty, Lilly Lashes , Babil Lashes Factory Company LASHVIEW BEAUTY, I-ENVY by Kiss, Calailis Beauty, Beyelian Lashes, Qingdao Elour Beauty, Emeda eyelash Company, XIZI LASHES and H.B. Fuller Company.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania & MEA Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Benelux, Argentina, South Africa, Northern Africa GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand. Key Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, Supply Chain and Region Key Companies Profiled

Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

