ITA Airways Launches Direct Flight From Milan Malpensa To New York JFK

ROME, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITA Airways continues to increase the routes of its 2022 summer season.
From Saturday 2 April, the company's offer will be enriched with the launch of the new connection from Milan Malpensa to New York JFK. The flight will operate 5 times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday and it will depart Milan Malpensa at 1.40 p.m., landing in New York at 5.00 p.m. local time. The return New York - Milan Malpensa flight will depart at 8.55 p.m. local time, landing at 11.05 a.m.
The flight will be operated with Airbus A330-200 aircraft with three travel classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy, offering high standards of service according to traditional Italian hospitality.
ITA Airways is adding this new route to the currently operating New York JFK – Rome Fiumicino flight, and to the connections from Rome to Miami and Boston which were launched in March. With this additional route to New York, the company continues its expansion process in the US market, the most strategic market after Italy, the home market, aiming to reach a total of 42 flights per week between US and Italy by August 2022.
ITA Airways' Summer 2022 schedule includes 64 new destinations, of which 23 are domestic, 34 international and 7 intercontinental. It is the intercontinental destinations that are the big new feature for this new season of ITA Airways, which, thanks to its latest-generation Airbus A330s and A350s, will reach the most important destinations in world tourism. In fact, in the coming months new destinations from Rome Fiumicino to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo will be launched.
All the new ITA Airways flights can be purchased on the ita-airways.com website, and through the company's call center, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.
For more information:
LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it
+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eed3603a-4e07-40a5-a719-54ea31194d97
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.