Stonewall Kitchen Announces Opening of First Ever Stonewall Home Company Store

York, Maine, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, award-winning specialty food and home goods producer Stonewall Kitchen opened its first ever Stonewall Home Company Store, located at the company's campus headquarters in York, Maine. The new retail location is more than 1,500 square-feet and will offer a unique shopping experience, showcasing Stonewall Kitchen's growing selection of home goods brands, including Village Candle and Michel Design Works. Stonewall Kitchen will also feature its Fine Home Keeping line and and its Stonewall Home brand.
"We're thrilled about this opportunity," said Stonewall Kitchen's Vice President of Retail Operations, Alyce Morris. "The Stonewall Home store, along with our flagship Company Store, Café and beautiful garden will really add to the overall guest experience here on campus. We're so much more than jams these days, and this beautiful new space will glisten with wonderful soaps, lotions, candles, home goods and garden décor!"
Stonewall Kitchen acquired Michel Design Works in October of 2021, a brand that features elegantly designed and premium crafted personal and home care products, and Village Candle in January of 2020, a brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories. Like its sister stores, the Stonewall Home Company Store has a premium feel, but is designed to look and feel unique. Cool tones of blue and white cover the walls, along with decorative textiles and artwork. The space also features a specially designed kitchen intended to spark inspiration as guests peruse the store.
"With spring just beginning, we're excited for our guests to come browse the campus and check out the new space," Morris added. "So, whether you're a local resident, in town on vacation or just passing through…please, come visit us!"
Stonewall Kitchen's headquarters are located at 2 Stonewall Lane in York, just off of exit 7 on route 95. The Stonewall Home Company Store will be open daily from 9AM-5PM. The official ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 2PM and is open to the public.
About Stonewall Kitchen
Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.
For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com
###
Attachment
Jacob Ouellette Stonewall Kitchen, LLC. 207-351-2713 jouellette@stonewallkitchen.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.