Stonewall Kitchen Announces Opening of First Ever Stonewall Home Company Store

York, Maine, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, award-winning specialty food and home goods producer Stonewall Kitchen opened its first ever Stonewall Home Company Store, located at the company's campus headquarters in York, Maine. The new retail location is more than 1,500 square-feet and will offer a unique shopping experience, showcasing Stonewall Kitchen's growing selection of home goods brands, including Village Candle and Michel Design Works. Stonewall Kitchen will also feature its Fine Home Keeping line and and its Stonewall Home brand.

"We're thrilled about this opportunity," said Stonewall Kitchen's Vice President of Retail Operations, Alyce Morris. "The Stonewall Home store, along with our flagship Company Store, Café and beautiful garden will really add to the overall guest experience here on campus. We're so much more than jams these days, and this beautiful new space will glisten with wonderful soaps, lotions, candles, home goods and garden décor!"

Stonewall Kitchen acquired Michel Design Works in October of 2021, a brand that features elegantly designed and premium crafted personal and home care products, and Village Candle in January of 2020, a brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories. Like its sister stores, the Stonewall Home Company Store has a premium feel, but is designed to look and feel unique. Cool tones of blue and white cover the walls, along with decorative textiles and artwork. The space also features a specially designed kitchen intended to spark inspiration as guests peruse the store.

"With spring just beginning, we're excited for our guests to come browse the campus and check out the new space," Morris added. "So, whether you're a local resident, in town on vacation or just passing through…please, come visit us!"

Stonewall Kitchen's headquarters are located at 2 Stonewall Lane in York, just off of exit 7 on route 95. The Stonewall Home Company Store will be open daily from 9AM-5PM. The official ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 2PM and is open to the public.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

###

Attachment

Jacob Ouellette Stonewall Kitchen, LLC. 207-351-2713 jouellette@stonewallkitchen.com