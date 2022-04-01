Drone Nerds Launches DJI's New Generation Film Camera, the DJI Ronin 4D

Dania Beach, FL, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Drone Nerds, an enterprise and prosumer drone technology and solutions provider, has announced the launch of the DJI cinematography camera, the Ronin 4D.



Created to revolutionize filmmaking, the Ronin 4D has an integrated and modular design to offer a comprehensive and flexible cinematography solution for solo cinematographers. Designed for professional-grade imagery, it has a full-frame X9 gimbal camera that internally records in ProRes 422 HQ and supports 14+ stops of dynamic range.



The Ronin 4D integrates LiDAR focusing with cinematic imaging to support convenient and instant shooting. The LiDAR Waveform feature of the Ronin 4D supports quick manual focusing, allowing for precise filming, even in low-light environments.

DJI integrated the Z-axis on the Ronin 4D to eliminate vertical camera shake and work visual sensors and ActiveTrack Pro. Its ergonomic design, along with the integrated 4-axis gimbal on the Ronin 4D, minimizes the tedious manual balancing needed to achieve smooth filming; users will notice unmatched control and stability.

Along with incredible stability and cinematic imaging capabilities, the Ronin 4D features wireless transmission up to 20,000 feet and supports multiple receivers from one transmission. The Ronin 4D's gimbal, focus, and camera settings can be controlled remotely, offering unmatched flexibility during filmmaking.



" Featuring the Ronin 4D in the Drone Nerds' product lineup is a natural next step in offering comprehensive drone and camera solutions to our entertainment industry partners and customers," stated Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds' CEO.

###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational purposes. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.enterprise.dronenerds.com.

Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 ext. 6772 caraf@dronenerds.com