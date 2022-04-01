CSX Announces the Appointment of Steve Fortune as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. CSX ("CSX") announced today the appointment of Steve Fortune as executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer.
Mr. Fortune will lead all digital and technology operations and planning for CSX, and will focus on harnessing transformative technologies to unlock growth and enable continued efficiency across the business.
James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer said: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Fortune and welcome him to CSX's executive leadership team. CSX is focused on growing through innovation and being a leader in the transportation industry. Steve's outstanding leadership and technical experience that he gained during his three-decade tenure at BP will be invaluable as we pursue our strategy to drive sustainable growth at CSX."
Prior to this appointment, Mr. Fortune spent 30 years at BP, most recently as chief information officer (CIO) of the global BP Group. Previously, he held positions as CIO and vice president for BP's Upstream oil and gas business, and also served as a regional CIO. He began his BP career as a chemical and process engineer before moving into operations management and transitioning into information technology in 2003.
Mr. Fortune is a graduate of the CIO of the Future program at Boston University and the University of California, Berkeley. He earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Loughborough University in England.
About CSX
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.
Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.