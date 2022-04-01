QQQ
LeMaitre to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
April 1, 2022 9:45 AM | 1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT announced today that JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10:15 AM ET.

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

Primary Logo

