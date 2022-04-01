Nearmap Challenges Validity of EagleView/Pictometry Patents

SALT LAKE CITY, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearmap has filed three inter partes reviews against EagleView/Pictometry which relate specifically to three patents which are subject to the current litigation. This is a legal procedure that challenges the validity of EagleView/Pictometry's patents before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. It is part of a process where Nearmap is vigorously challenging the fundamentally meritless claims by EagleView.
Nearmap takes very seriously the subject of intellectual property rights and patent protections. The historical allegations do not affect our core proprietary technology, and do not affect the surveying of the imagery or the delivery of the content. Our business in the U.S. remains unaffected by these claims and continues to grow strongly with the recent signing of our largest ever government annual contract in North America. Earlier this year we announced the annual contract value (ACV) for our North American portfolio had surpassed the Australia and New Zealand portfolio, and our Group portfolio ACV has for the first time surpassed $150 million.
Authorised by:
Board of Nearmap LTD
- Ends -
About Nearmap | nearmap.com
Nearmap NEA provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data driven insights - enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Nearmap was founded in Australia in 2007 and is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world.
Media Inquiry
nearmap@codewordagency.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.