Nearmap Challenges Validity of EagleView/Pictometry Patents

SALT LAKE CITY, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearmap has filed three inter partes reviews against EagleView/Pictometry which relate specifically to three patents which are subject to the current litigation. This is a legal procedure that challenges the validity of EagleView/Pictometry's patents before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. It is part of a process where Nearmap is vigorously challenging the fundamentally meritless claims by EagleView.

Nearmap takes very seriously the subject of intellectual property rights and patent protections. The historical allegations do not affect our core proprietary technology, and do not affect the surveying of the imagery or the delivery of the content. Our business in the U.S. remains unaffected by these claims and continues to grow strongly with the recent signing of our largest ever government annual contract in North America. Earlier this year we announced the annual contract value (ACV) for our North American portfolio had surpassed the Australia and New Zealand portfolio, and our Group portfolio ACV has for the first time surpassed $150 million.

Authorised by:

Board of Nearmap LTD

- Ends -

About Nearmap | nearmap.com

Nearmap NEA provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data driven insights - enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Nearmap was founded in Australia in 2007 and is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world.

Media Inquiry

nearmap@codewordagency.com