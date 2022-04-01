Malaysia Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Report 2022: Investment Preferences, Service Requirements, and Portfolio Allocations

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Wealth Management - High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report sizes the opportunity within Malaysia's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of Malaysian HNW investors. The report is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.
Most HNW individuals in Malaysia earned their wealth through entrepreneurship and are showing strong demand for planning and lending products. However, a multi-service proposition is a must as demand is expected to increase across all planning services and mandates - especially robo-advice services as HNW investors show greater demand for digitization of advisory services.
Scope
- Expats constitute a mere 5.8% of the local HNW population. However, they represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.
- Robo-advice accounts for just 2.0% of the Malaysian HNW portfolio. But demand for robo-advisory services is expected to grow at the strongest rate compared to other investment mandates over the next year.
- Malaysian HNW individuals spread their investments almost in line with the Asian average, with equities, bonds, and property dominating.
Reasons to Buy
- Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.
- Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.
- Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.
- Develop your service proposition to match the demand expressed by Malaysian HNW investors and react proactively to forecasted changes in demand.
Key Topics Covered:
- Demographics
- Expats
- Investment Style Preferences
- Asset Allocation Preferences
- Offshore Investment Preferences
- Products and Services
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Babaria
- Loop
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjbhpk
