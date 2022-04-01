WSFS Bank Receives the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS, is pleased to announce that for the sixth time it has received The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes companies with the most engaged workplace cultures.

WSFS is one of 41 global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners honored for integrating their culture of engagement and putting people at the heart of their business strategy by focusing on strengths and coaching talent to reach their full potential and drive positive business results.

"Our culture and engaged Associates drive our success, and they continued to shine over the past year," said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, WSFS Bank. "In 2021, our Associate Engagement Ratio was 16.5 to 1, which means there were more than 16 engaged Associates for every 1 actively disengaged Associate, compared to a 2021 Engagement Ratio of 2.1 to 1 for the U.S. working population. We invest significantly in talent-focused initiatives, including training and professional development to help build a robust pipeline of future leaders as part of our succession planning efforts. This motivates Associates and emphasizes that WSFS is not just a place for a job, but rather a place to build and grow your career. We're honored to receive the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the sixth time, and thank our dedicated Associates for making this possible."

WSFS will be recognized along with the other award recipients at the 2022 Gallup at Work Summit, June 7-8, 2022.

