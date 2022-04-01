ñol

Check Point Software to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27, 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 2 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on April 27. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

To follow this and other Check Point news visit:

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry's most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

©2022 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved

INVESTOR CONTACT:MEDIA CONTACT:
Kip E. MeintzerGil Messing
Check Point Software TechnologiesCheck Point Software Technologies
+1.650.628.2040+1.650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com press@checkpoint.com 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

