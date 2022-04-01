Innovative MedTech Partners with TruCash Group of Companies to Launch A Health Care Payment Platform

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") IMTH, a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that it is partnering with TruCash Group of Companies Inc. ("TruCash"), a leading global payments provider, to launch an all-in-one Super Healthcare App, called RX Vitality Wallet, that will be designed to cater to consumers, patients, hospitals, Seniors, and governments, with a solid platform of benefits and online banking.



TruCash has more than 30 years of experience in providing payments, loyalty and financial solutions. TruCash is a pioneer in creating innovative products, working with and developing core banking solutions that include but are not limited to comprehensive mobile wallets, loyalty programs, issuance of Visa products worldwide and acquiring solutions. TruCash has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry and is a highly recognized and proven leader in digital payments and loyalty concepts worldwide.

How Innovative Med Tech and TruCash are Intending to Connect the Heath Care Economy

"We are very excited to be creating what we believe will provide a competitive advantage in healthcare, by integrating data and diagnostic connected devices into the online experience to make the digital visit as informative as the physical one, while adding full financial services and value added benefits. Our all-in-one Super App should add digital alternatives and benefits that consumers find easier, more convenient and less wasteful of their precious time," said Diana Fletcher, President of TruCash.

The Company believes that the world, according to the digital-first consumer, is now divided into two parallel streams: what they need right now and what they can wait to get.

Ms. Fletcher continued, "The reality of the digital shift is that consumers are no longer constrained by how far away something is, the item they want to buy, the service provider they want to engage, the employer they want to work for, the trainer they want to buff them up, or the concert or movie they want to watch, or just about anything else they want to do. We plan to co-develop and launch a seamless heath minded app that allows for all these conveniences."

"We are very excited to be partnering with TruCash, a proven innovator in the financial services industry, to bring our RX Vitality digital healthcare wallet and app to the market. We believe that we will be at the forefront of, and helping to define, this industry trend, and with TruCash's guidance and track record, we think our RX Vitality wallet digital offerings will improve financial performance of healthcare networks," said Michael Friedman, President of Innovative MedTech.

Once implemented and live, the Company's digital healthcare wallet will be able to be accessed by customers via mobile wallet on both the Apple iOS and Android App Stores. The Company intends to have a physical healthcare card as well.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality, a digital wallet and health care app under development, and SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

ir@innovativemedtechinc.com