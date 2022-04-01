Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 30th and March 31st Quebec Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company's resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 5th
March 30th & 31st Presentations:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
|Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
|Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:
Moderated by Investment Quebec with Appian Capital Advisory
|Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries
Moderated by Investment Quebec with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions
|Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont
Moderated by Investment Quebec
|Piedmont Lithium PLL Sayona Mining SYAXF
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
|Voyager Metals Inc.
|Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
|QC Copper & Gold Inc.
|OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
|Québec Nickel Corp.
|OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
|Vision Lithium
|OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
|Focus Graphite Inc.
|OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
|Critical Elements Lithium Corp
|OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
|St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp
|OTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX
|Lomiko Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
|Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET
|Commerce Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
|NanoXplore Inc.
|OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.
|OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
|Orford Mining Corp.
|Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
|Imperial Mining Group
|OTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
|Geomega Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
|HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
