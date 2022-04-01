Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 1 Data for LP352 at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Two poster presentations highlight Phase 1 data for LP352 in healthy volunteers

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose data from the Phase 1 study evaluating LP352 in healthy volunteers will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting being held in person April 2–7, 2022, in Seattle, WA, and virtually April 24–26, 2022.

"At AAN, we are presenting data highlighting favorable safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics that were observed in our Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. Importantly, we saw adverse events consistent with expected effects of a serotonergic drug. 5-HT2c receptor engagement was demonstrated by dose- and exposure-dependent increase of prolactin," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Chief Medical Officer. "These data helped to inform our protocol design, including dosing, for the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study, our first in-patient study in which we are evaluating LP352 in participants with a range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. We look forward to sharing more on the potential of LP352 for the treatment of severe and refractory epilepsies as we advance the program."

Presentation Details:

Title: Single Ascending Dose Pharmacokinetics (PK), Pharmacodynamics (PD), and Tolerability of LP352 in Healthy Subjects (abstract #1750)

Session: P14: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): ASM Clinical Trials 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 6 from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM PT

Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Ascending Dose Pharmacokinetics (PK), Pharmacodynamics (PD), and Tolerability of LP352 in Healthy Subjects (abstract #1771)

Session: P14: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): ASM Clinical Trials 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 6 from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM PT

About LP352

LP352 is a highly selective, oral, centrally acting, next-generation 5-HT2c receptor superagonist in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) such as Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), and other epileptic disorders. LP352 is designed to modulate GABA inhibition and, as a result, suppress the central hyperexcitability that is characteristic of seizures. LP352 has demonstrated negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes in the Company's preclinical studies to date. 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor agonism have been associated with significant adverse effects. LP352 has novel chemistry and attributes, and was designed to be more specific and selective for the 5-HT2c receptor subtype, giving it the potential to reduce seizures in DEE patients while overcoming the known or perceived safety limitations of available drugs in the 5-HT2 class. LP352 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study in approximately 50 participants with a range of DEEs.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c (5-HT2c) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

