Navient sponsors USS Delaware commissioning commemoration event

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient is a proud sponsor of the USS Delaware submarine commissioning commemoration event, to be held April 2 at the Port of Wilmington.
It is the first time in almost 100 years that a U.S. Navy vessel has been named after Delaware, and it is the first time the state's name has ever been used with a submarine.
"At Navient, we have long supported our armed forces in the way we serve our military customers as well as providing veterans with opportunities to build meaningful careers with our company," said Mike Maier, senior vice president and U.S. Navy veteran. "We're proud to celebrate this special day for the state of Delaware, home to our headquarters and many of our employees."
Navient will send several employees from its Veterans Resource Group to the private event on April 2. The event will be livestreamed at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/27989.
Additionally, Navient recently earned four 2022 Military Friendly designations from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine. It was the eighth consecutive year Navient was recognized by the publisher for its support of the military.
About Navient
Navient NAVI is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.
Contact:
Media:
Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, Paul.Hartwick@navient.com
Investors:
Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.