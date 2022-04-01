Smart Grid Market Gains Profitable Prospects with Surge in Need of Dependable Power Supply, States TMR Study

Rise in adoption of smart meters globally is expected to result in expansion of the smart grid market, which is projected to reach US$ 845.6 Bn by 2031



ALBANY, N.Y., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart grid market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The popularity of smart grids is increasing, owing to their ability to provide varied advantages such as dependability of present electrical supply, energy efficiency, and advanced solutions for consumers in order to optimize their electricity consumption. Moreover, these devices are gaining traction, as they help in reducing carbon emissions and integrating additional renewable energy into current network. Hence, rise in adoption of these devices is resulting in revenue-generation opportunities in the global smart grid market.

Many developing countries across the globe are using traditional electricity grids, which are aging and resulting into frequent large-scale electrical power failures. Hence, these nations are growing focus on decreasing the cost of power outages and blackouts. These factors, in turn, are encouraging them to adopt the smart grid technology, which provides suppliers and consumers the ability to protect and manage the distribution network, reduce such excessive costs, and save energy. Hence, players in the smart grid market are expected to observe prominent business prospects during the forecast period.

Enterprises operating in the global smart grid market are using different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to maintain their leading positions. Moreover, companies are growing efforts to strengthen their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising product demands. These factors are likely to support in the expansion of the global smart grid market in the upcoming years.

Smart Grid Market: Key Findings

Regulatory authorities of several nations are supporting different smart grid projects by providing them funding. Furthermore, there has been a surge in the adoption of smart meters across the globe. These factors are resulting in profitable avenues in the smart grid market. Moreover, the rising focus of several developing nations on the development of smart cites is expected to favor the growth of the smart grid market.



Popularity of centralized grid distribution management and control is increasing. Besides, growing focus of nations on replacing old infrastructure and rising awareness on issues pertaining to the carbon footprints are generating sizable sales prospects in the global smart grid market.



Smart Grid Market: Growth Boosters

Increasing inclination among individuals and businesses toward the use of secure and dependable power supply is creating profitable prospects for companies operating in the global smart grid market

Rising awareness about the advantages of using smart grids is bolstering market growth

Smart Grid Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific smart grid market is estimated to expand in the upcoming years, owing to increased requirement for lessening distribution and transmission losses in several emerging economies of the region. In addition, rising electricity consumption in South Korea, China, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and India together with increasing need for reducing carbon emissions in the region is anticipated to boost the smart grid market in Asia Pacific.

Growing investments by different universities from North America is likely to help the regional market growth in the years ahead. Moreover, the U.S. is expected to be a key contributor to the North America smart grid market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Grid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Alstom

Aclara

eMeter

Comverge

Landis+Gyr

GridPoint Inc

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Sensus

Itron

ABB Ltd

General Electric

Opower

Smart Grid Market Segmentation

Technology

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Distribution Automation

Software and Hardware

Communication Technologies

Transmission Upgrades

Cyber Security

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



