Qolo Partners with MX to Help Fintechs and Neobanks Scale Faster

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for fintech, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with MX, the leader in open finance. Qolo and MX provide fast-track solutions to help businesses, particularly neobanks and fintechs, stand up a core mobile banking experience. This allows them to get to market quickly while also future-proofing their growth.
Combining the aggregation services and first-class user experience offered through the MX platform, Qolo will serve as the payment processor providing the necessary APIs to allow users to open and view accounts, make deposits, move their money, and more. The strategic partnership has already yielded more than 30 joint opportunities.
"Fintechs and neobanks are growing rapidly and they are hungry for the functionality and sophistication that our combined teams can offer," said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. "By pairing Qolo's single API payment ecosystem together with MX's core mobile banking functionality and unmatched user experience, we're demanding more for the next generation of disruptors."
"We believe MX's commitment to partnering with best-in-class organizations that complement our offerings is key to sustained company growth," said Don Parker, executive vice president of partnerships, MX. "Cost efficiency, scalability, trustworthiness — those are the key drivers of innovation that will transform the next iteration of the global financial ecosystem as we lead this revolution with respected partners like Qolo."
About Qolo
Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today's complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important, including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo's founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.
About MX
MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.
###
Fran Del Valle Rally Point PR, for Qolo 917.922.5653 fran.delvalle@rallypoint.pr Steve Jensen MX 801-669-5532 steve.jensen@mx.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.