New Online Platform Dedicated to Amputee and Limb Difference Community Launches for Limb Loss Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, prosthetics and orthotics manufacturer, Ottobock, has launched Movao, an online platform dedicated to the amputee and limb difference community. Filling a void within the community and creating a safe, accessible space to seek local and global peers, Movao allows users from all over the world to connect, share experiences, and learn from each other.

"Movao brings a unique opportunity for the limb difference community to connect, collaborate, and continue their journey," says Aaron Holm, Executive Director of Wiggle Your Toes, Manager of Consumer Engagement at Ottobock, and bilateral, above knee amputee. "It's a safe space that eliminates the static of social media. People like me, someone that depends on prosthetics for daily activity, can unleash the power of community in ways that aren't possible via traditional social media."

Including features like local and global live feeds, event planning, forums, and so much more, Movao is a one-stop shop for the amputee and limb difference community to meet like-minded individuals who share interests and hobbies across the globe.

Over 2.1 million people are living with amputation and limb difference in North America, and the number continues to grow. Peer support and community are key factors in the journey of both amputees and those with congenital limb difference. As many people were left without their normal community resources during a global pandemic, the need for something like Movao became more and more apparent to amputees, people with limb difference, their loved ones, and the O&P community.

"Our mission extends far beyond delivering quality products and patient care," says Cali Solorio, Vice President of Marketing for Ottobock North America. "It is also reflected in how we foster community for the individuals we serve. With Movao, we can deliver on our mission in a new and exciting way, and we look forward to watching this community make it their own."

Amputees, those living with limb difference, and their loved ones can now join Movao and celebrate Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month with community members.

About Ottobock

Founded in 1919, Ottobock develops "wearable human bionics" - medical technology products for people with limited mobility in the fields of Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Wheelchairs. Ottobock's mission is to improve their quality of life and increase health economic benefits. Ottobock has been supporting the Paralympic Games with its technical expertise since 1988. For more information, go to: www.ottobock.com.

