NXP Semiconductors Releases Annual Sustainability Report Outlining Renewed Commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance Goals

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI today published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices. The report includes details on NXP's overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and guiding principles, the company's mid-term and long-term ESG goals, and key metrics for use in measuring the company's progress and performance.
"At NXP, we bring together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure," said Kurt Sievers, President and Chief Executive Officer of NXP. "We believe that our ambitious goals, particularly carbon neutrality and diversity, will help contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive world."
NXP's 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report can be found at nxp.com/csr.
The company's 2021 ESG achievements and future aspirations include:
Climate and Environment – The company continued efforts to limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in 2021 and succeeded in reducing its normalized carbon footprint (Scope 1 & 2) by 11% compared to 2020. The company also realized an 11% decrease in normalized water consumption from 2020 and recycled 76% of its manufacturing waste. In early 2022, NXP formally committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Future Goals:
- Achieve carbon neutrality by 2035
- By 2027:
- Reduce carbon emissions by 35% over a 2021 baseline
- Increase renewable energy use to 50%
- Recycle 60% of water
- Achieve a 90% waste recycling rate
Diversity, Equality and Inclusion – Despite the challenging talent environment, NXP hired nearly 8,000 new team members in 2021, including approximately 3,300 women. Women now represent 37% of NXP's global workforce. In addition, NXP grew the number of women in R&D and increased the overall representation of the company's U.S. Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino populations.
Aspirational Goals:
- Achieve 25% women in research and development by 2025
- Achieve 50% underrepresented minorities in the U.S. workforce by 2025
ESG Goals Linked to Compensation – In 2022, NXP will incorporate sustainability goals into its annual incentive plan for all employees, to further enhance and encourage team member ownership regarding key aspects of ESG performance and help further the company's efforts to achieve continuous improvement on its sustainability journey.
Health and Safety – NXP maintained stringent protocols to protect team members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Achieved its lowest-ever injury rate of 0.08 Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) for the second year in a row, well below the semiconductor industry average.
Ongoing Ambition:
- Zero workplace injuries
More information on NXP's sustainability efforts can be found at nxp.com/sustainability.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021. Find out more at www.nxp.com.
For more information, please contact:
MEDIA
Jacey Zuniga
+1-512-895-7398
INVESTORS
Jeff Palmer
+1-408-518-5411
NXP-CORP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.