(CORRECTION) Splash Beverage Group Inks Agreement to Distribute TapouT with Kalil Bottling, A Nationally Recognized Leader in Beverage Distribution Serving Five Western States

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc . SBEV wishes to issue the following correction from its March 22, 2022 press release : Kalil Bottling was not affiliated to the brand Body Armor through its relationship with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and thus the ranking as their largest distributor of Body Armor was not correct.

