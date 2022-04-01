(CORRECTION) Splash Beverage Group Inks Agreement to Distribute TapouT with Kalil Bottling, A Nationally Recognized Leader in Beverage Distribution Serving Five Western States

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV wishes to issue the following correction from its March 22, 2022 press release: Kalil Bottling was not affiliated to the brand Body Armor through its relationship with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and thus the ranking as their largest distributor of Body Armor was not correct.
About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio, as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.
For more information, visit:
www.SplashBeverageGroup.com
www.copadivino.com
www.drinksalttequila.com
www.pulpo-loco.com
www.tapoutdrinks.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Contact Information:
Splash Beverage Group
Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com
954-745-5815
