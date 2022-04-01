Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation and Trials In Progress at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

NEWARK, Calif., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN, ("Rain"), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation and two trials in progress at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022.



A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the "Resources" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.



About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors' underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain's lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

